Danaher To Present At Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Thursday, February 15, 2018 General News
WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief

Financial Officer, Daniel L. Comas, will be presenting at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at
10:20 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast on www.danaher.com. 

About Danaher

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in some of the most demanding and attractive industries, including health care, environmental and industrial. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 67,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-to-present-at-barclays-industrial-select-conference-300598715.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
