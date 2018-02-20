Dairy Manufacturers Have Room To Innovate On Asian Demand For Milk-Based Snacks

Dairy manufacturers should align their new product development and marketing practices in line with the growing demand for dairy products during snack occasions within the Asia region, according to leading data and analytics company, GlobalData.According to GlobalData’s Q4 2017 global consumer survey, Asia has emerged as the region where consumers are most likely to opt for dairy products when snacking. In Asia, 26% of consumers prefer to snack on dairy products compared to 22% of the global average.Unlike other meal occasions, snacks are mainly consumed on-the-go. With this in mind, dairy brands should provide dairy products designated for consumption out-of-home, suggests GlobalData.Marilena Loparco, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, says: “In recent years, cereals, particularly granola, have followed the same path, with Asian consumers including them in their daily eating routine but just swapping the consumption occasion. Cereals have become a snack for busy Asian consumers, thanks to slight amendments in formulation, texture, and packaging.”Similarly, dairy manufacturers should amend the dairy products’ formulation to ensure the same quality and freshness if stored outside the fridge for long hours. In addition, packaging should be portable and convenient to facilitate on-the-go consumption.Loparco concludes: “Besides dairy beverages such as milk-flavored drinks enriched with proteins that are often promoted as a suitable and nutritional on-the-go snack, dairy manufacturers still have room to innovate and capitalize on the Asian demand for milk-based snacks.”