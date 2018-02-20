medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Dairy Manufacturers Have Room To Innovate On Asian Demand For Milk-Based Snacks

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 Diet & Nutrition News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Dairy manufacturers should align their new product development and marketing practices in line with the growing demand for dairy products during snack occasions within the Asia region, according to leading data and analytics company, GlobalData.

According to GlobalData’s Q4 2017 global consumer survey, Asia has emerged as the region where consumers are most likely to opt for dairy products when snacking. In Asia, 26% of consumers prefer to snack on dairy products compared to 22% of the global average.

Unlike other meal occasions, snacks are mainly consumed on-the-go. With this in mind, dairy brands should provide dairy products designated for consumption out-of-home, suggests GlobalData.



Marilena Loparco, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, says: “In recent years, cereals, particularly granola, have followed the same path, with Asian consumers including them in their daily eating routine but just swapping the consumption occasion. Cereals have become a snack for busy Asian consumers, thanks to slight amendments in formulation, texture, and packaging.”

Similarly, dairy manufacturers should amend the dairy products’ formulation to ensure the same quality and freshness if stored outside the fridge for long hours. In addition, packaging should be portable and convenient to facilitate on-the-go consumption.

Loparco concludes: “Besides dairy beverages such as milk-flavored drinks enriched with proteins that are often promoted as a suitable and nutritional on-the-go snack, dairy manufacturers still have room to innovate and capitalize on the Asian demand for milk-based snacks.”


You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.