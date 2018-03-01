Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. Aligns U.S. Commercial Operations to Current Portfolio and Upcoming Cancer Pipeline

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. ("the Company") announced today that it will reorganize

its U.S. Commercial organization as it continues to maximize opportunities for its current portfolio and prepare for its upcoming oncology pipeline. The U.S. restructuring will streamline the Company's operations, enable it to best serve its currentpatients and maximize its contribution to the development of medicines that change the standard of care. As part of the reorganization, the Company will reduce headcount by approximately 280 employees from various locations in the U.S.

"Our priorities are to bring spending in line with revenue, shift resources to maximize Injectafer and our abuse-deterrent pain treatments, and prepare for exciting potential new treatments for patients with cancer being developed by our R&D organization," said Ken Keller, President, Administrative and Commercial, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. "While the decision to reduce our workforce is a very difficult one, the changes are necessary to position us for long-term success. We are grateful for the contributions of all employees, and we are committed to making this process as easy and as streamlined as possible."

Daiichi Sankyo will offer outplacement services, severance and other support to all employees who are directly affected.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Group is dedicated to the creation and supply of innovative pharmaceutical products to address diversified, unmet medical needs of patients in both mature and emerging markets. With over 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 15,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation and a robust pipeline of promising new medicines to help people. In addition to a strong portfolio of medicines for hypertension and thrombotic disorders, under the Group's 2025 Vision to become a "Global Pharma Innovator with Competitive Advantage in Oncology," Daiichi Sankyo research and development is primarily focused on bringing forth novel therapies in oncology, including immuno-oncology, with additional focus on new horizon areas, such as pain management, neurodegenerative diseases, heart and kidney diseases, and other rare diseases. For more information, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com.

Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, is a member of the Daiichi Sankyo Group. For more information on Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., please visit: www.dsi.com.

