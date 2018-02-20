medindia
DNA Hair Regeneration files first patent to regrow hair with human cells

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 Genetics & Stem Cells News
CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John Satino, Research coordinator at Hair

& Scalp Clinics Clearwater Fl., confirmed their application of a US provisional Patent July 14 2017 to extract growth factors and circulating stem cells from human blood for hair re-growth. This is also combined with
consumption of an extract of Aphanizomenon to mobilize CD34+CD133 Stem Cells. The process involves injecting hair roots on balding scalps one at a time, and usually takes three to five hrs., besides blood draw and lab time. Cost is around two thousand dollars. Satino stated they have injected over seventy five individuals to date, with one hundred percent success.  The company has posted the technical information along with several before and after photos on the web site www.DNAhairRegeneration.com.

Media Contact: John Santino, 800-883-4247, jsatino@gmail.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dna-hair-regeneration-files-first-patent-to-regrow-hair-with-human-cells-300598085.html

SOURCE DNA Hair Regeneration



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
