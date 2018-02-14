medindia
DKT International and Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceutical Partner To Increase Access to Contraceptive Implants

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 Drug News
Price of Levoplant reduced to $6.90 in FP2020 countries

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DKT International, one of the world's largest providers of family planning

services, is proud to announce an agreement with Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to serve as the global marketing partner for Levoplant, a WHO-Prequalified contraceptive implant. DKT International has offices in more than 25 countries and access to contraceptive markets in over 100 countries worldwide. The new DKT-Dahua partnership will expand the availability, accessibility, and affordability of Levoplant for the women who need it most. 

DKT and Dahua are equally excited to announce that the price for Levoplant in FP2020 countries (the 69 countries with the greatest need for family planning) will be reduced to $6.90 per unit.

"The partnership between DKT and Dahua is highly complementary: Dahua is a skilled, high-quality manufacturer and DKT is a global social marketing organization with unique capabilities to create demand for family planning. Together, we will dramatically increase the availability, accessibility, affordability, and use of implants globally and deliver significant health impact," says Christopher Purdy, President and CEO of DKT International.  "DKT will mobilize its global network to spur doctors, midwives, and medical providers to provide and counsel women on the benefits of Levoplant." 

DKT will assume responsibility for introducing Levoplant into new markets, fulfilling orders for Levoplant, developing educational and promotional materials, and servicing all customer needs. Dahua will continue manufacturing Levoplant and adhering to global quality standards. The partnership between the two organizations will be a marriage of strengths as they scale up demand for Levoplant and offer women an affordable implant alternative.

"We are pleased to partner with DKT and trust that with their help, our cutting-edge contraceptive technology will help women obtain an affordable, convenient family planning method," stated Mr. Bin Song, General Manager of Dahua. 

This long-acting, reversible contraceptive (LARC) is effective for three years.  Levoplant is low-cost and highly effective at preventing pregnancy with limited side effects. After removal of the rods, there is no delay in a woman's return to fertility when she decides she's ready for a child.  

Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Dahua), the maker of Levoplant, is a trusted global leader in the production of safe, effective and long-acting contraceptive implants. Their goal is to promote the reproductive health of women worldwide through manufacturing with integrity, quality, and collaboration.

Through dynamic social marketing, DKT works to increase the availability and affordability of a full spectrum of modern birth control methods. In 2017, DKT generated over 36 million couple years of protection.  Additionally, five of the ten largest contraceptive social marketing programs in the world are DKT programs.

Since 1989, DKT International's core mission has been to provide safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing. Today, DKT designs and implements social marketing programs in populous countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia, encompassing almost 63% of the world's population. DKT is one of the largest private providers of contraceptives and family planning services in the developing world.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dkt-international-and-shanghai-dahua-pharmaceutical-partner-to-increase-access-to-contraceptive-implants-300598159.html

SOURCE DKT International



