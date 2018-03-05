CytRx to Present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR), a biopharmaceutical research and development

Monday, March 12

4:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Dana Point, California

company specializing in oncology, today announced that the Company will present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on, 2018 atatthe Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/roth32/cytr.

About the 30th Annual ROTH Conference

With nearly 550 participating companies and over 4,700 attendees, the ROTH Conference spans four days, from March 11-14, 2018, and will feature presentations from hundreds of invitation-only public and private companies representing a variety of sectors including healthcare. This gathering of institutional investors, private equity investors, venture capitalists, company executives and service providers has become a must attend event for anyone working in the small and mid-cap space. As it has for the past five years, the ROTH Conference has partnered with the Challenged Athlete's Foundation to host ROTH's Signature Social Sunday, featuring the ROTH Ride, Spin, Yoga, Golf & Tennis events.

About the LADR™ Technology Platform

CytRx's innovative LADR™ (Linker Activated Drug Release) technology platform employs a broad portfolio of novel linker molecules that selectively bind to circulating albumin and can be linked to a wide variety of anti-cancer payloads. The Company's research efforts currently center on creating new molecules from the combination of ultra-high potency cytotoxic payloads with tunable linkers. The molecules that CytRx is currently evaluating concentrate at the tumor site providing targeted delivery of the cell killing payloads.

About CytRx Corporation

CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. CytRx is rapidly expanding its pipeline of ultra-high potency oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR™ (Linker Activated Drug Release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage CytRx's expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of a new class of potential breakthrough anti-cancer therapies. Aldoxorubicin, CytRx's most advanced drug conjugate, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to NantCell, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the ability of NantCell, Inc., to obtain regulatory approval for its products that use aldoxorubicin; the ability of NantCell, Inc., to manufacture and commercialize products or therapies that use aldoxorubicin; the amount, if any, of future milestone and royalty payments that we may receive from NantCell, Inc.; our ability to develop new ultra-high potency drug candidates based on our LADRTM technology platform; and other risks and uncertainties described in the most recent annual and quarterly reports filed by CytRx with the Securities and Exchange Commission and current reports filed since the date of CytRx's most recent annual report. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to CytRx on the date the statements are first published. CytRx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

