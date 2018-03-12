medindia
CytRx to Hold Year End 2017 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, March 19, 2018

Monday, March 12, 2018
LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR), a biopharmaceutical research and development

company specializing in oncology, today announced that it will report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2017 on Monday, March 19, 2018. CytRx's executives Steven
Kriegsman, Chairman and CEO, and John Caloz, Chief Financial Officer, will hold a conference call and webcast beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on that day to discuss the results.

To access the conference call, dial 844-358-6753 (U.S. and Canada) or 216-562-0397 (international callers) and enter the conference ID number: 8178698.  A live and archived webcast will be available in the investor relations section of the company's website, www.cytrx.com.  A replay of the call and webcast will begin approximately two hours after the live call has ended.  To access the replay, dial 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international callers) and enter the conference ID number: 8178698.

About CytRx Corporation

CytRx Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. CytRx is also rapidly expanding its pipeline of ultra-high potency oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR™ (Linker Activated Drug Release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage CytRx's expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of a new class of potential breakthrough anti-cancer therapies.  Aldoxorubicin, CytRx's most advanced drug conjugate, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to NantCell, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the ability of NantCell, Inc., to obtain regulatory approval for its products that use aldoxorubicin; the ability of NantCell, Inc., to manufacture and commercialize products or therapies that use aldoxorubicin; the amount, if any, of future milestone and royalty payments that we may receive from NantCell, Inc.; our ability to develop new ultra-high potency drug candidates based on our LADRTM technology platform; and other risks and uncertainties described in the most recent annual and quarterly reports filed by CytRx with the Securities and Exchange Commission and current reports filed since the date of CytRx's most recent annual report. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to CytRx on the date the statements are first published. CytRx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: Argot PartnersMichelle Carroll/Sean Augustine-Obi(212) 600-1902 michelle@argotpartners.comsean@argotpartners.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cytrx-to-hold-year-end-2017-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-monday-march-19-2018-300612142.html

