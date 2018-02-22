CytRx Announces the Presentation of New LADR™ Candidate Data at the American Association for Cancer Research 2018 Annual Meeting

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR), a biopharmaceutical research and development

April 14-18, 2018

Chicago

company specializing in oncology, today announced that three abstracts highlighting significant data relating to the Company's LADR™ (Linker Activated Drug Release) drug candidates have been selected for presentation at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) taking placein

"The discovery team at our expanded lab in Freiberg, Germany have been busy generating important data across several LADR™-derived ultra-high potency compounds that we believe have breakthrough potential against numerous solid tumors," said Steven A. Kriegsman, CytRx's Chairman and CEO. "We are extremely eager to advance these exciting programs and look forward to sharing these new data with the medical and scientific community at AACR this year."

Details for the poster presentations at AACR 2018:

Title: Structure-activity relationship studies and biological evaluation of novel maytansinoids, a class of highly selective tubulin inhibitors.Abstract Number: 1657Session Category and Title: Cancer Chemistry; Target Based Drug DiscoverySession Date and Time: Monday, April 16, 2018; 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CTLocation: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 30Poster Board Number: 12

Title: Novel albumin-binding maytansinoids inducing long-term partial and complete tumor regressions in several human cancer xenograft models in nude mice.Abstract Number: 2661Session Category and Title: Cancer Chemistry; Antitumor AgentsSession Date and Time: Monday Apr 16, 2018 1:00 PM - 5:00 PMLocation: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 30Poster Board Number: 1

Title: Superior efficacy of novel albumin-binding auristatin E-based prodrugs compared to auristatin E in a panel of human xenograft models in mice.Abstract Number: 3703Session Category and Title: Cancer Chemistry; Drug DeliverySession Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 17, 2018 8:00 AM - 12:00 PMLocation: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 30Poster Board Number: 3

About the LADR™ Technology Platform

CytRx's innovative LADR™ (Linker Activated Drug Release) technology employs a broad portfolio of novel linker molecules that selectively bind to circulating albumin and can be linked to a wide variety of anti-cancer payloads. The Company's research efforts currently center on creating new molecules from the combination of ultra-high potency cytotoxic payloads with tunable linkers. The molecules that CytRx is currently evaluating concentrate at the tumor site providing targeted delivery of the cell killing payloads.

About CytRx Corporation

CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. CytRx is also rapidly expanding its pipeline of ultra-high potency oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR™ (Linker Activated Drug Release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage CytRx's expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of a new class of potential breakthrough anti-cancer therapies. Aldoxorubicin, CytRx's most advanced drug conjugate, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to NantCell, Inc.

About AACR

The AACR is the oldest and largest scientific organization in the world focused on every aspect of high-quality, innovative cancer research. Its reputation for scientific breadth and excellence attract the premier researchers in the field. The programs and services of the AACR foster the exchange of knowledge and new ideas among scientists dedicated to cancer research, provide training opportunities for the next generation of cancer researchers, and increase public understanding of cancer. Presentations at the Annual Meeting will cover the latest basic, translational, clinical, and prevention-focused research in the field, including important areas such as early detection, cancer interception, and survivorship in all populations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including the ability of NantCell, Inc., to obtain regulatory approval for its products that use aldoxorubicin; the ability of NantCell, Inc., to manufacture and commercialize products or therapies that use aldoxorubicin; the amount, if any, of future milestone and royalty payments that we may receive from NantCell, Inc.; our ability to develop new ultra-high potency drug candidates based on our LADRTM technology platform; and other risks and uncertainties described in the most recent annual and quarterly reports filed by CytRx with the Securities and Exchange Commission and current reports filed since the date of CytRx's most recent annual report. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to CytRx on the date the statements are first published. CytRx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

