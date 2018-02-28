medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

CytRx Announces Expansion of Pharma Partnering Activities for Its LADR™ Ultra-High Potency Drug Candidates

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 Drug News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR), a biopharmaceutical research and development

company specializing in oncology, today announced its entry into a definitive agreement with Destum Partners, Inc., a leading strategic advisory firm serving companies in the life sciences industry, to assist in its pharma partnering activities. Destum
will be the exclusive advisor to CytRx for the identification of partnership opportunities for CytRx's LADR™ (Linker Activated Drug Release) ultra-high potency drug conjugates. At the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting, April 14-18, 2018,  CytRx will be presenting three posters highlighting significant data relating to the LADR drug conjugates, and Destum will be introducing the CytRx team to potential strategic partners.

"The LADRplatform is a discovery engine combining CytRx's expertise in linker chemistry and albumin biology to create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor," said Steven A. Kriegsman, CytRx's Chairman and CEO.  "In 2018, we launched a comprehensive business development initiative designed to identify and secure new LADR technology partnerships and we believe our relationship with Destum Partners will connect us with major pharmaceutical and biotech strategic partners."

About the LADR Technology Platform

CytRx's innovative LADR (Linker Activated Drug Release) technology platform employs a broad portfolio of novel linker molecules that selectively bind to circulating albumin and can be linked to a wide variety of anti-cancer payloads.  The Company's research efforts currently center on creating new molecules from the combination of ultra-high potency cytotoxic payloads with tunable linkers.  The molecules that CytRx is currently evaluating concentrate at the tumor site providing targeted delivery of the cell killing payloads.

About CytRx Corporation

CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. CytRx is rapidly expanding its pipeline of ultra-high potency oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (Linker Activated Drug Release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage CytRx's expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of a new class of potential breakthrough anti-cancer therapies. Aldoxorubicin, CytRx's most advanced drug conjugate, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to NantCell, Inc.

About Destum Partners, Inc.

Destum Partners is an advisory and consulting services firm to the biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries. For more than 10 years their focus has been on facilitating transactions involving licensing, strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions for companies at all stages of product development. Destum clients range from multinational fortune 500 companies to midsized and early stage publicly- and privately-held companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the ability of NantCell, Inc., to obtain regulatory approval for its products that use aldoxorubicin; the ability of NantCell, Inc., to manufacture and commercialize products or therapies that use aldoxorubicin; the amount, if any, of future milestone and royalty payments that we may receive from NantCell, Inc.; our ability to develop new ultra-high potency drug candidates based on our LADR technology platform; and other risks and uncertainties described in the most recent annual and quarterly reports filed by CytRx with the Securities and Exchange Commission and current reports filed since the date of CytRx's most recent annual report. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to CytRx on the date the statements are first published. CytRx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:Argot PartnersMichelle Carroll/Sean Augustine-Obi(212) 600-1902 michelle@argotpartners.comsean@argotpartners.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cytrx-announces-expansion-of-pharma-partnering-activities-for-its-ladr-ultra-high-potency-drug-candidates-300605434.html

SOURCE CytRx Corporation



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.