CytRx Announces Expansion of Pharma Partnering Activities for Its LADR™ Ultra-High Potency Drug Candidates

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2018

company specializing in oncology, today announced its entry into a definitive agreement with Destum Partners, Inc., a leading strategic advisory firm serving companies in the life sciences industry, to assist in its pharma partnering activities. Destumwill be the exclusive advisor to CytRx for the identification of partnership opportunities for CytRx's LADR™ (Linker Activated Drug Release) ultra-high potency drug conjugates. At the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting,, 2018, CytRx will be presenting three posters highlighting significant data relating to the LADRdrug conjugates, and Destum will be introducing the CytRx team to potential strategic partners.

"The LADR™ platform is a discovery engine combining CytRx's expertise in linker chemistry and albumin biology to create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor," said Steven A. Kriegsman, CytRx's Chairman and CEO. "In 2018, we launched a comprehensive business development initiative designed to identify and secure new LADR™ technology partnerships and we believe our relationship with Destum Partners will connect us with major pharmaceutical and biotech strategic partners."

About the LADR™ Technology Platform

CytRx's innovative LADR™ (Linker Activated Drug Release) technology platform employs a broad portfolio of novel linker molecules that selectively bind to circulating albumin and can be linked to a wide variety of anti-cancer payloads. The Company's research efforts currently center on creating new molecules from the combination of ultra-high potency cytotoxic payloads with tunable linkers. The molecules that CytRx is currently evaluating concentrate at the tumor site providing targeted delivery of the cell killing payloads.

About CytRx Corporation

CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. CytRx is rapidly expanding its pipeline of ultra-high potency oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR™ (Linker Activated Drug Release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage CytRx's expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of a new class of potential breakthrough anti-cancer therapies. Aldoxorubicin, CytRx's most advanced drug conjugate, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to NantCell, Inc.

About Destum Partners, Inc.

Destum Partners is an advisory and consulting services firm to the biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries. For more than 10 years their focus has been on facilitating transactions involving licensing, strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions for companies at all stages of product development. Destum clients range from multinational fortune 500 companies to midsized and early stage publicly- and privately-held companies.

