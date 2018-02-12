Curofy Founders Featured in Forbes '30 Under 30' 2018 List

NEW DELHI, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Three entrepreneurs bringing disruption in Healthcare industry through the power of Social media

IIT

Pawan Gupta

Nipun Goyal

Mudit Vijayvergiya

Delhi alumni,and, the founding team behind Curofy, a leading social media networking app for doctors,make their way to Forbes India magazine's '30 Under 30' 2018 in the category Social Media, Mobile Tech & Communication.

The selection in Forbes '30 Under 30' can be considered as the milestone of Pawan, Nipun and Mudit's journey 'to help doctors diagnose and cure faster' by providing vast network of credible doctors through a user-friendly application. Curofy helps doctors in performing better treatment of patients through impeccable information and concerned knowledge-sharing. Their strategically designed social networking platform has brought disruption in the medical communication industry, resulting in saving lives of people in critical cases.

On winning the recognition, Nipun said, "The entire journey of all three of us right from being brought up in a middle-class family to studying in IIT and leaving behind a well-paid job to start Curofy has started paying off. We are overwhelmed with the recognition and have come a long way by making our name in Forbes '30 Under 30' list."

"Bringing a revolution in the Indian digital ecosystem through Curofy was not an easy task. We witnessed a new challenge, vision and a fair amount of highs and lows every day. However, our persistence is the biggest attribute for the success of our venture," he added.

Launched in 2015, Curofy has built more than an expected impact within a short span. It has acquired large number of the doctors digitally where over 2,20,000 verified doctors discuss more than 500 cases everyday.

Apart from connecting doctors from all over the country, Curofy also encourages real time peer-to-peer learning and knowledge sharing. Doctors coming across unusual cases that require further opinion can post anonymous images and necessary details on the app. It acts as a support system for them which help in solving problems in a much efficient way by seeking second opinion.

In addition, Curofy is planning to reach out to over 70 per cent of 1.5 million Indian doctors by 2020. They want to help other industry stakeholders to use this network and engagement to reach out to doctors. All stakeholders who are creating value for doctors could use Curofy to create their own platforms or devices.

The other winners of the '30 Under 30' list include Bhumi Pednekar, Jasprit Bumrah, Heena Sidhu, Mithila Palkar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Vicky Kaushal and many more.

About Curofy:

Curofy is India's largest community of verified doctors. Developed with an objective to bridge distance among doctors and help them collaborate to solve the cases, Curofy offers doctors a spam-free and secure environment to communicate with each other. Doctors can provide referrals, share cases, call other doctors without saving numbers and have access to most recent, specialty-wise developments taking place in various fields of medicine, thus providing them a platform for collaborative learning.

Launched in 2015, Curofy has built more than an expected impact within a short span. It has acquired 90% of the doctors digitally where over 2,20,000 verified doctors discuss more than 500 cases everyday. For more details, visit: https://curofy.com/ .

Media Contact: Sanya Bajaj sanya@columninches.in +91-9711871891 PR Coordinator, Curofy