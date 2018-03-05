medindia
Curis to Present at Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference

Monday, March 5, 2018
LEXINGTON, Mass., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development

and commercialization of innovative and effective therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Ali Fattaey, Ph.D., Curis's president and CEO, will present at the Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health
Care Conference on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. EDT at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. 

A corresponding webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen46/cris/.

The webcast will be archived shortly after the live event and available for 90 days following the conference, and also available on the Investor Relations section of the Curis website at www.curis.com.

About Curis

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and effective drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers, including CUDC-907, which is being investigated in clinical studies in patients with lymphomas and solid tumors. Curis is also engaged in a broad collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule dual antagonists of PD1 and VISTA, including PDL1/VISTA antagonist CA-170, and oral small molecule dual antagonists of PD1 and TIM3, including PDL1/TIM3 antagonist CA-327, as well as to molecules designed to inhibit the IRAK4 kinase, including CA-4948. CA-170 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with lymphoma. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curis-to-present-at-cowen--company-38th-annual-health-care-conference-300603209.html

SOURCE Curis, Inc.



