Creative Medical Technology Holdings Licenses Intellectual Property from Internationally Renowned Neurologist and Creates Neurology Focused Stem Cell Subsidiary

PHOENIX, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings (OTCQB:CELZ) announced today the formation

of CerebroStem LLC, a majority owned subsidiary focused on developing stem cell therapies for brain injuries and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's initial focus will be treating radiation induced brain damage, a major cause of cognitive dysfunction in patients with brain cancer who have received radiation therapy.

"The AmnioStem™ amniotic stem cell product offers a potent platform for developing second generation stem cell therapies useful for neurodegenerative and other neurological diseases," said Santosh Kesari, MD, Ph.D, FANA, FAAN, Chair and Professor, Department of Translational Neurosciences and Neurotherapeutics, John Wayne Cancer Institute, as well as Director of Neuro-Oncology, Providence Saint John's Health Center, who leads the Pacific Neuroscience Research Center at Pacific Neuroscience Institute. "I am enthusiastic to combine new treatments and procedures developed by AmnioStem™ universal donor cell therapy, which I believe will allow for rapid clinical entry."

Dr. Kesari will serve as the Chief Medical Advisor for CerebroStem LLC. In addition to treating radiation induced brain damage, CerebroStem LLC plans to pursue other areas of brain degeneration including stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's Disease.

"The desire of Dr. Kesari to combine his strengths with ours in the area of neurology is a major validation of the potential of the AmnioStem™ stem cell," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. "For the past 3 years we have been developing amniotic stem cells as a therapeutic product based on their potent regenerative activities, while possessing ability to be used without the need for patient matching. We believe that under Dr. Kesari's guidance, these cells will be capable of addressing numerous unmet medical needs in the area of neurology."

CerebroStem LLC will be led by Dr. Thomas Ichim, currently the Chief Scientific Officer of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc, who will serve as President and Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Ichim has been responsible for 3 FDA cleared Investigational New Drug (IND) Applications in the area of cellular therapy and is inventor of over 100 patents and patent applications.

"It is my honor to implement the vision of Dr. Kesari in bringing hope to patients with neurological conditions for which currently there is little or no hope," said Dr. Ichim. "Having previously taken cellular products through the FDA process, and to acquisition, I am exciting to be working at translating these new ideas into patient treatments."

