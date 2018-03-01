Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market Worth 1.74 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Market

USD 1.74 Billion

USD 1.14 Billion

, published by MarketsandMarkets™,by 2022 fromin 2017 at a CAGR of 8.7%. The increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and high incidence of road accidents and fall related injuries are the key drivers for global Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market.

The cranial fixation systems segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

The Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market, by product, is segmented into cranial fixation systems and cranial stabilization systems. In 2017, cranial fixation systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market due to the availability of customized product offerings and the increasing adoption of cranial fixation systems by neurosurgeons.

Based on material type, the nonresorbable fixation systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on a material type, Cranial Fixation Systems Market is segmented into nonresorbable fixation systems and resorbable fixation systems. The nonresorbable fixation systems segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the Cranial Fixation Systems Market in 2017. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large usage of nonresorbable fixation systems in neurosurgeries as these are more biocompatible and offer rigidity as well as stability to the cranial skeleton are a key driver for this segment.

North America to dominate the Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of North America is attributed to the increasing incidence of traumatic brain injury, the presence of a large number of cranial fixation and stabilization system manufacturers, and favorable government initiatives.

The Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market is highly competitive with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. Prominent players in the Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market include B. Braun (Germany), Changzhou Huida (China), DePuy Synthes (US), Evonos (Germany), Integra (US), Jeil Medical (South Korea), KLS Martin (Germany), Medicon (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Micromar (Brazil), NEOS Surgery (Spain), OsteoMed (US), Pro Med Instruments (Germany), Stryker (US), and Zimmer Biomet (US).

