Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market Worth 1.74 Billion USD by 2022

Thursday, March 1, 2018 Research News
PUNE, India, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Market

 by Product (Screw, Mesh, Skullclamp, Horseshoe Headrest, Accessories, Adaptor, Arms, Base units), Material (Nonresorbable, Resorbable), End User (Hospitals, ASC), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™,
the global market is expected to reach USD 1.74 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.14 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 8.7%. The increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and high incidence of road accidents and fall related injuries are the key drivers for global Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market.

Browse 73 tables and 33 figures spread through 121 pages and in-depth TOC on "Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market"

The cranial fixation systems segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017 

The Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market, by product, is segmented into cranial fixation systems and cranial stabilization systems. In 2017, cranial fixation systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market due to the availability of customized product offerings and the increasing adoption of cranial fixation systems by neurosurgeons.

Based on material type, the nonresorbable fixation systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 

Based on a material type, Cranial Fixation Systems Market is segmented into nonresorbable fixation systems and resorbable fixation systems. The nonresorbable fixation systems segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the Cranial Fixation Systems Market in 2017. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large usage of nonresorbable fixation systems in neurosurgeries as these are more biocompatible and offer rigidity as well as stability to the cranial skeleton are a key driver for this segment.

North America to dominate the Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market 

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of North America is attributed to the increasing incidence of traumatic brain injury, the presence of a large number of cranial fixation and stabilization system manufacturers, and favorable government initiatives.

The Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market is highly competitive with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. Prominent players in the Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market include B. Braun (Germany), Changzhou Huida (China), DePuy Synthes (US), Evonos (Germany), Integra (US), Jeil Medical (South Korea), KLS Martin (Germany), Medicon (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Micromar (Brazil), NEOS Surgery (Spain), OsteoMed (US), Pro Med Instruments (Germany), Stryker (US), and Zimmer Biomet (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™  

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact: Mr. Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets


