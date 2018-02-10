medindia
Cosmetic Town Now Makes It Easier To Find the "Best Rhinoplasty Doctors in Beverly Hills"

Saturday, February 10, 2018 General News
Cosmetic Town helps patients who want to change the appearance of their nose find the "Best Rhinoplasty Doctors in Beverly Hills" on their website.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cosmetic Town, an online plastic surgery and information community

based in Los Angeles, is helping patients in 2018 that are looking to have rhinoplasty which is also known as a nose job. They recently published a list of the "Best Rhinoplasty Doctors in Beverly Hills" on their website.

According to the senior editor of Cosmetic Town, "Beverly Hills is a very popular plastic surgery destination and this includes procedures such as rhinoplasty. Patients that are looking to have rhinoplatsy have often been self-conscious about the appearance of their nose since childhood. While rhinoplasty results can change the outer appearance of the nose, the surgery can also improve the function of the nose to provide better breathing and a positive change in the self-image of a person."

The senior editor went on to say, "The first step in the plastic surgery process is conducting proper research to find a doctor that can provide the results desired by the patient. Patients need to make sure their doctor of choice has years of experience in performing the procedure of choice. Our new list includes Beverly Hills doctors with years of hands-on experience, as well as the proper training, to make patients confident they made the correct choice when picking a surgeon."

When asked how the list of rhinoplasty doctors was created, the senior editor described the method used to choose the doctors. He said, "Our research team used an intelligent algorithm, focused on the field of cosmetic surgery, to pick the doctors. In addition, extensive consumer research on how satisfied the patients were with the doctors on the list was conducted. We also factor in the number of articles the doctors writes each year in their efforts to educate the public about their medical specialty."

The senior editor pointed out that none of the doctors on the list influenced the decision to place them on the list. He noted that "Cosmetic Town does not accept any form of compensation from the doctors in order to be part of our lists. We want to make sure consumers can easily locate the doctors who specialize in patient satisfaction, and superior results, in the city of Beverly Hills."

About Cosmetic Town Cosmetic Town is an online cosmetic medicine publication that also features doctors who were endorsed and highly recommended by their peers. This reliable and streamlined database allows users to easily navigate the website and access the information they need with just a click of a button. Users can also stay informed and get the latest news on plastic surgery by reading the regularly updated news section. Visiting the forum page is also another way for users to stay engaged and keep each other up to date.

 

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
