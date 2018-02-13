Consumer Spending on Legal Cannabis Products Continues to Grow

NEW YORK, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a report

by Arcview Market Research, consumer spending on legal cannabis in North America is outpacing previous estimates. The report specifies that retail cannabis sales will grow 33% from 2016 to nearly $10 billion this year. By 2021 the legal market is projectedto reach $24.5 billion, at a 28% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Arcview also stated that according to BDS Analytics' GreenEdge point-of-sale tracking service, the medical industry in California is already as big as the total markets in Colorado, Washington, and Oregon combined. Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE), MassRoots, Inc. (OTC: MSRT), Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTC: LXRP), United Cannabis Corporation (OTC: CNAB), Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTC: MYHI).

Starting January 1st 2018, the state of California has started legal sales of cannabis products for recreational use. Tom Adams, Editor-in-Chief at Arcview Market Research and Principal Analyst at BDS Analytics explained, "Our data shows positive indicators across the board for the legal cannabis industry, in North America and around the globe. The passage of the 2016 ballot initiatives and continued maturation of the existing Adult-use markets are the primary drivers of the growth this year. That's nothing compared to what we can expect in 2018 and beyond from Nevada's tourism, and California and Canada planning to launch Adult-use sales in 2018."

Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE) last week announced breaking news that, "its majority owned subsidiary, MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. ("MTRAC", the "Company"), is completing the final steps and due diligence required for the launch of a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) security offering that will be centered around the Company's MTRAC-Token. The Company anticipates leveraging this new token as a critical resource for "Banking the Unbankable" throughout the emerging multi-billion-dollar cannabis industry. This press release is expressly not being used for the purpose of conditioning the market for any of the securities offered (see disclaimer below).

Through the multiple strategic partnerships MTRAC has established in recent months with individuals and entities within the industries of cannabis, finance, compliance, and banking, the Company believes that it will be poised to launch its MTRAC-Token by the end of the first quarter of 2018. The Company also contends that that this security will provide those individuals designated as "accredited investors" with a unique opportunity to become involved with multiple evolving market sectors such as cannabis, blockchain technology, and cryptocurrency through their one investment into the MTRAC-Token.

Said MTRAC CEO, Vanessa Luna: "The MTRAC-Token is something that I truly believe will be first of its kind in the cannabis industry. With the way we are currently structuring this security offering, accredited investors who may have been reluctant to invest in something within the cannabis industry will be given a unique opportunity to pave the way to provide financial solutions for an underserved industry."

In addition to the above, MTRAC will employ the expertise of Pegasus Fintech, Inc., an associated entity. Pegasus Fintech, Inc., with its new appointment of Diana Adachi, is continuously providing strategic direction and following through on their objective to provide a full-service blockchain technology and token accelerator that supports Regulatory Compliant Public Initial Blockchain Offerings (PIBCO).

MoneyTrac plans to announce future details on the specific offering in the future in compliance with regulatory disclosures."

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCQB: MSRT) is one of the leading technology platforms for the regulated cannabis industry. On December 29, 2017, the company announced it has formed MassRoots Blockchain Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MassRoots, Inc. dedicated to developing blockchain-based solutions for the cannabis industry. Distributed ledger technology provides a greater degree of reliability and accuracy on the metadata associated with products -- times, dates, locations, quantities -- which have the potential to reduce friction in the cannabis market-place, save businesses valuable resources, and provide greater transparency to government regulators. "We believe blockchain has the potential to enable the cannabis industry to operate more efficiently and with a greater degree of accountability and transparency," stated MassRoots Chief Executive Officer Isaac Dietrich. "MassRoots looks forward to being a pioneer in exploring blockchain-based solutions for the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry."

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. On January 25, 2018, the company announced it has entered a definitive technology licensing agreement with Cannfections Group Inc. whereby Lexaria is providing its patented DehydraTECH™ technology to empower next-generation performance in cannabis infused chocolates and candies to be developed and sold in Canada and internationally. Cannfections Group Inc. is an infused chocolate and gummies contract manufacturer that has been newly established by one of Canada's leading chocolate companies with over eighty-five years of experience in producing high quality chocolate and confectionary products that meet the industry's strictest quality requirements, as a pending entrant into the Licensed Producer program for cannabis infused products. Under the terms of the Agreement, Lexaria can offer other licensee partners the option of utilizing Cannfection's formulation and manufacturing expertise to produce cannabis infused, DehydraTECH™-powered chocolates and gummies where approved.

United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB: CNAB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of phyto-therapeutic based products supported by patented technologies for the pharmaceutical, medical, and industrial markets. On February 1, 2018, the company announced that it has established a Limited Partnership between the Company, LASCO Manufacturing Limited (LASCO) and United Cannabis' Jamaican Partner, Cannabinoid Research & Development Co. Ltd. LASCO, one of the leading dry blend beverage companies in Jamaica, reported revenue of $56.2 million in 2017, with products exported to 22 countries throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America, Canada, United Kingdom, and the United States. The Company also announced that it has signed an exclusive License Agreement with LASCO to produce the Company's CBD water and other Bio Nutrient Medicinals in the form of Capsules, Sublinguals, Roll-ons, and Balms for the English-speaking Caribbean and Central America, excluding Mexico.

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCQB: MYHI) the company's most recent milestones in its plan to provide turnkey infrastructure solutions to licensed cannabis growers and producers in highly promising cannabis markets such as California, Washington, Oregon and Arizona. On January 18, 2018 MYHI entered into an Advisory Agreement with Mr. Dirk Nansen of Bellingham, Washington, with effect from January 1, 2018. Pursuant to the Agreement, Mr. Nansen is required to identify opportunities in Washington, Oregon, and California through which MYHI can evaluate technologies and pursue the build out of infrastructure assets to be utilized for cannabis cultivation, extraction, or consumer product manufacturing.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. Financialbuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For global payout, inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated four thousand dollars for financial news dissemination and PR services by cambridge consultants. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact: info@financialbuzz.com +1-877-601-1879

URL: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com