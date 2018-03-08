medindia
Compugen to Present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference

Thursday, March 8, 2018 General News
HOLON, Israel, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a leader in predictive discovery

and development of first-in-class therapeutics for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that Anat Cohen-Dayag, PhD, President and CEO of Compugen, will present a corporate overview and update at the Cowen and Company 38th
Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at 10:40 AM.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Compugen's website. A replay will be available after the presentation ends.

Also at the Cowen Health Care Conference, on March 14, 2018, at 12:45 PM, Charles Drake, MD, PhD, Director, Genitourinary Oncology, Co-Director Immunotherapy Program, Associate Director, Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, Columbia University Medical Center and a member of Compugen's scientific advisory board, will take part in a panel titled 'Novel Immuno-Oncology Drug Candidates'.

About Compugen 

Compugen is a therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive discovery infrastructure to identify novel drug targets and develop first-in-class therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets it has discovered, including T cell immune checkpoints and myeloid target programs. Compugen's business model is to selectively enter into collaborations for its novel targets and related drug product candidates at various stages of research and development. The Company is headquartered in Israel, with R&D facilities in both Israel and South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on NASDAQ and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at http://www.cgen.com.

Company contact: Elana Holzman Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Compugen Ltd. Email: elanah@cgen.com Tel: +972-(3)-765-8124 Investor Relations contact: Burns McClellan, Inc. Jill Steier Email: jsteier@burnsmc.com Tel: 212-213-0006

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.



Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

