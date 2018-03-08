Compugen to Present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference

HOLON, Israel, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a leader in predictive discovery

Anat Cohen-Dayag

Boston

Tuesday, March 13, 2018

10:40 AM

and development of first-in-class therapeutics for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that, PhD, President and CEO of Compugen, will present a corporate overview and update at the Cowen and Company 38Annual Health Care Conference in, on, at

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Compugen's website. A replay will be available after the presentation ends.

Also at the Cowen Health Care Conference, on March 14, 2018, at 12:45 PM, Charles Drake, MD, PhD, Director, Genitourinary Oncology, Co-Director Immunotherapy Program, Associate Director, Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, Columbia University Medical Center and a member of Compugen's scientific advisory board, will take part in a panel titled 'Novel Immuno-Oncology Drug Candidates'.

About Compugen

Compugen is a therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive discovery infrastructure to identify novel drug targets and develop first-in-class therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets it has discovered, including T cell immune checkpoints and myeloid target programs. Compugen's business model is to selectively enter into collaborations for its novel targets and related drug product candidates at various stages of research and development. The Company is headquartered in Israel, with R&D facilities in both Israel and South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on NASDAQ and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at http://www.cgen.com.

