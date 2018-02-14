Complex enterprise imaging workflow challenges continue to drive growth at Laurel Bridge Software

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software, a provider of enterprise medical imaging workflow

solutions, experienced another year of dramatic growth. In addition,has released an important new white paper, written by industry veteranthat illuminates key concepts that should be considered, around medical image data and workflow orchestration, when pursuing departmental or enterprise imaging workflow and interoperability.

This new white paper will be particularly informative to IT staffers responsible for understanding and resolving medical image data and workflow interoperability issues that exist from ongoing health system merger and acquisition activity. Because these often span disparate systems, the need to access data and define relevance in these workflow scenarios is typically more nuanced than if they are constrained within a single department.

These more complex challenges drove growth for Laurel Bridge Software in 2017 through a combination of relationships with major imaging IT Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that were formed in 2016 and from over 30 new healthcare organizations, teleradiology and women's imaging providers. This included organizations such as Baptist Health, MedStar Health, Medford Radiology, Mayo Clinic, Ohio State Medical Center, and Solis.

Laurel Bridge's Compass™ Routing and Workflow Manager provides a scalable architecture that can serve the high throughput and sophisticated workflow needs of the largest integrated health systems. It also can be integrated with the Navigator™ - Imaging Retrieval Workflow Manager from Laurel Bridge to solve complex enterprise imaging workflow problems, such as retrieving and normalizing imaging studies from multiple facilities, PACS, or VNA systems.

Laurel Bridge Software helps healthcare organizations resolve complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that often arise when multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems must be unified. Our solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. Our solutions have been implemented at thousands of healthcare facilities, teleradiology service providers, and radiology group practices in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners.

