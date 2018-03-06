medindia
Colposcopy Market Worth 740.1 Million USD by 2023

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Research News
PUNE, India, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Colposcopy Market by Instrument Type (Optical, Digital), Portability (Fixed, Portable, Handheld), Application (Cervical Cancer Diagnosis, Physical Examination), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 740.1 Million by 2023 from USD 532.6 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Browse 62 Tables and 31 Figures spread through 116 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Colposcopy Market"

" https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/colposcopy-market-210884594.html

The heavy burden of cervical cancer, rapidly growing geriatric population, and technological advancements in colposcopy are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Optical colposcopes are estimated to account for the largest share of the Colposcopy Market in 2018 

The Colposcopy Market is segmented on the basis of instrument type into optical colposcopes and digital colposcopes. In 2018, the optical colposcope segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Colposcopy Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to advantages such as easy installation and low cost of these instruments.

The portable colposcopes are expected to account for the largest share of the global Colposcopy Market 

On the basis of instrument portability, the market is segmented into portable, fixed, and handheld colposcopes. The portable colposcopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018 and it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the advantages portable colposcopes offer, which include ease of installation and movement within medical settings, better result reproducibility, and the ability to produce high-definition images, and stable cervix examinations.

North America is expected to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period. 

Based on region, the Colposcopy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the Colposcopy Market in 2018 and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high burden of cervical cancer, availability of technologically advanced screening tools, the presence of major players in this region, and the presence of quality healthcare infrastructure.

Key players in the Colposcopy Market include DySIS (US), CooperSurgical (US), Atmos (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Karl Kaps (Germany), McKesson (US), Danaher (US), and Carl Zeiss (Germany).

About MarketsandMarkets™  

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact: Mr. Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets


Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
