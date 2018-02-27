medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Collagen Matrix Launches OssiMend® Spine and DuraMatrix® Dural Repair Products in Asia

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

OAKLAND, New Jersey, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Collagen Matrix, Inc., a leader in regenerative medicine and a global

manufacturer of collagen and mineral based medical devices announced today its first entrance into the India market with two product lines, OssiMend® bone graft matrices from its Spine Business Unit and DuraMatrix®
membranes from its Dural Repair Business Unit.

OssiMend® bone graft matrices are designed to provide a scaffold for a patient to grow new bone and are typically used in spinal fusion surgeries. DuraMatrix® dural repair products are engineered to provide a scaffold for brain and spinal cord host dura to naturally regenerate resulting in the protection, closure and repair of dural defects as well as providing leak resistance of cerebrospinal fluid.

Both of these product lines as well as others from the Collagen Matrix five business units—Dental, Spine, Orthopaedic, Dural Repair and Nerve Repair—have been developed with its six proprietary technologies. With a robust 20-year reputation of product innovation, the Collagen Matrix products have helped patients worldwide with over 7.5 million medical devices.

Collagen Matrix now has the opportunity to launch its innovative products into India with this recent Registration Certificate of approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Medical Device & Diagnostic Division of Government of India.

"This first approval in India, the seventh largest country in the world, establishes an opportunity for Collagen Matrix to grow in this market and extends the Collagen Matrix Spine and Dural Repair footprint into Asia. It is another strategic milestone that represents our company's commitment to continuously advancing our international distribution capability," said Bart J. Doedens, CEO. "These products are a premium addition to the spine and neurosurgical surgeons' biologics toolboxes, and the India market aligns with our expansion strategy."

Discover more about the Collagen Matrix Spine Solutions at www.CollagenMatrix.com/Products/Spine and Dural Repair Solutions at www.CollagenMatrix.com/Products/Dural-Repair.

About Collagen MatrixCollagen Matrix, Inc., founded in 1997, delivers a full line of the highest-quality collagen and mineral based medical devices that support the body's natural ability to regenerate. The Company currently manufactures finished medical devices in the areas of Dental, Spine, Orthopaedic, Dural Repair and Nerve Repair Surgery. The evolution of the Company's leadership, proprietary technologies, manufacturing expertise and product portfolio has established a solid foundation for continued growth. Opportunities continue to exist for collaboration through Product Distribution, Product Development and Contract Manufacturing. More information about Collagen Matrix can be found at www.CollagenMatrix.com.

Contact: Margo Lane201-405-1477 mlane@collagenmatrix.com



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.