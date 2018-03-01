medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Cogentix Medical to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 12, 2018

Thursday, March 1, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

MINNEAPOLIS, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogentix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGNT), today announced the company will release

financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended on December 31, 2017 after the market close on Monday, March 12, 2018.  

The Company will host a conference call and webcast

to discuss its financial results the same day beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Central Time). Darin Hammers, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host the event along with Brett Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial 877-303-1595 with the conference ID number 7676309. A live webcast of the call will be available in the "Events" section of the company's investor relations website at http://ir.cogentixmedical.com/, or can be accessed by clicking here. Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

An audio replay will be available for 30 days following the call at 855-859-2056 with the conference ID number 7676309. An archived webcast will also be available at ir.cogentixmedical.com, or can be accessed by clicking here.

About Cogentix MedicalCogentix Medical, Inc., is a global medical device company. We design, develop, manufacture and market products for flexible endoscopy with our unique PrimeSight™ product lines featuring a streamlined visualization system and proprietary sterile disposable microbial barrier providing users with efficient and cost-effective endoscope turnover while enhancing patient safety. We also commercialize the Urgent® PC Neuromodulation System, an FDA-cleared device that delivers Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) for the office-based treatment of overactive bladder (OAB). OAB is a chronic condition that affects approximately 42 million U.S. adults. The symptoms include urinary urgency, frequency and urge incontinence. We also offer Macroplastique®, an injectable urethral bulking agent for the treatment of adult female stress urinary incontinence primarily due to intrinsic sphincter deficiency. We are headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, with additional operations in New York, Massachusetts, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom. For more information on Cogentix Medical and our products, please visit us at www.cogentixmedical.com. 'CGNT-G'

For Further Information: Cogentix Medical, Inc.Brett Reynolds, SVP and CFO952-426-6152

Lazar PartnersDavid Carey212-867-1768

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogentix-medical-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-financial-results-on-march-12-2018-300606216.html

SOURCE Cogentix Medical, Inc.



You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.