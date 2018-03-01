Cogentix Medical to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 12, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogentix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGNT), today announced the company will release

December 31, 2017

Monday, March 12, 2018

financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended onafter the market close on

The Company will host a conference call and webcast

3:30 p.m. Central Time

to discuss its financial results the same day beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (). Darin Hammers, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host the event along with Brett Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial 877-303-1595 with the conference ID number 7676309. A live webcast of the call will be available in the "Events" section of the company's investor relations website at http://ir.cogentixmedical.com/, or can be accessed by clicking here. Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

An audio replay will be available for 30 days following the call at 855-859-2056 with the conference ID number 7676309. An archived webcast will also be available at ir.cogentixmedical.com, or can be accessed by clicking here .

About Cogentix MedicalCogentix Medical, Inc., is a global medical device company. We design, develop, manufacture and market products for flexible endoscopy with our unique PrimeSight™ product lines featuring a streamlined visualization system and proprietary sterile disposable microbial barrier providing users with efficient and cost-effective endoscope turnover while enhancing patient safety. We also commercialize the Urgent® PC Neuromodulation System, an FDA-cleared device that delivers Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) for the office-based treatment of overactive bladder (OAB). OAB is a chronic condition that affects approximately 42 million U.S. adults. The symptoms include urinary urgency, frequency and urge incontinence. We also offer Macroplastique®, an injectable urethral bulking agent for the treatment of adult female stress urinary incontinence primarily due to intrinsic sphincter deficiency. We are headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, with additional operations in New York, Massachusetts, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom. For more information on Cogentix Medical and our products, please visit us at www.cogentixmedical.com. 'CGNT-G'

For Further Information: Cogentix Medical, Inc. Brett Reynolds, SVP and CFO952-426-6152

Lazar Partners David Carey212-867-1768

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogentix-medical-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-financial-results-on-march-12-2018-300606216.html

SOURCE Cogentix Medical, Inc.