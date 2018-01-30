Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market For Pharma 2018-2028

LONDON, January 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Clinical Trial Manufacturing, Clinical Trial Logistics
and Distributions, Clinical Trial Supply Chain Management, Clinical Trial Packaging, Clinical Trial Cold Chain Logistics
Report Details
The Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market is estimated at $15.77bn
in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017-2022. In 2017, this market was dominated by the Clinical Trial Manufacturing submarket which held 66.30% of the overall market.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 202-page report you will receive 117 charts- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 202-page report provides clear detailed insight into the Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the global clinical trial supply and logistics market1. This report also discusses the Drivers and Restraints of the global clinical trial supply and logistics market.
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the leading submarkets of the global clinical trial supply and logistics market:
- Manufacturing - also with sub forecasting for packaging and for other production
- Logistics and distribution - also with sub forecasts for cold chain logistics and for other services
- Supply chain management
This report discusses the Drivers and Restraints of each submarket.
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the leading national markets:
- United States
- Japan
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Brazil
- Russia
- China
- India
- Rest of the World
• This report profiles the leading companies offering clinical trial supply and logistics services to the pharmaceutical industry:
- World Courier
- DHL
- Marken
- FedEx
- Movianto
- Catalent
- Patheon
- Almac Group
- Parexel International
- Fisher Clinical Services
- Packaging Coordinators Inc.
• This report provides qualitative analysis of the clinical trial supply and logistics market. This report discusses the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats of the clinical trial supply and logistics market. Social, Technological, Economic and Political factors that influence this market are also discussed.
• This report discusses trends in the clinical trial supply and logistics market, clinical trial manufacturing market, comparator sourcing, clinical trial packaging, clinical trial supply chain management.
• This report discusses the regulatory outlook of the clinical trial supply and logistics industry, outlook for cold chain logistics in the clinical trial sector, as well as regulatory aspects of cold chain distribution for clinical trial materials
• This report also provides a full transcript of an interview conducted by Visiongain with Marken.
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global clinical trial supply and logistics market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharma 2018-2028: Clinical Trial Manufacturing, Clinical Trial Logistics and Distributions, Clinical Trial Supply Chain Management, Clinical Trial Packaging, Clinical Trial Cold Chain Logistics.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com (+44-(0)-20-7336-6100) or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2112/Clinical-Trial-Supply-and-Logistics-Market-for-Pharma-2018-2028
List of Companies Mentioned in the Report
AbbVie Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Accucaps Industries Limited
ACM Global Central Lab
Agere Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Allergan
Almac
AmerisourceBergen
Amgen
AndersonBrecon
Aptuit
Astellas Pharma
AstraZeneca
Bellwyck Packaging Solutions
BioClinica
Biotec Services International (Biotec)
Blackstone Group
Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
Bristol-Myers Squibb
British Telecom (BT)
CAEN RFID
Cardinal Systems
Catalent Pharma Solutions
Celesio
Cenduit
Clínicos (CAIBER)
ClinIntel
ClinStar
COREX
Cortec
Cryoport
CSM
Custom Pharmaceuticals
DHL
Eli Lilly
EMD SERONO
EPS
ESMS
e-Trial Co.
Eurodifarm
Federal Express (FedEx)
Fisher Clinical Services
Frazier Healthcare
GE Healthcare
Greenbox
GSK
IBM
ICON
IMP Logistics
Intelleflex
Intelsius
Johnson & Johnson
Komtur Pharmaceuticals
LabCorp
LCAG USA
LifeConEx
Lonza
Marken
Mawdsleys
Medgenics
Merck & Co.
Micron Technologies
Millmount Healthcare
Mitsubishi Logistics
Mitsui & Co.
Movianto
Multipharma
NextPharma
Novo Nordisk
Novotech
N-SIDE
Nuvilex
Octapharma
Owens & Minor
Packaging Coordinators Inc. (PCI)
Parexel
Patheon N.V.
PCI Pharma Services
Perceptive Informatics
Pfizer
Pharmatek
Pieffe Group
PRA International
Quintiles
Recipharm
Redwood BioScience
Roche
Sanofi
SF Express
ShangPharma
Thermo Fisher Scientific
TNT Express
TransCelerate BioPharma
Tufts Center
UCB
United Parcel Service (UPS)
Vsoft Infoware
World Courier
Worldwide Clinical Trials
Y Prime
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
SOURCE Visiongain