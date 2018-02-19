medindia
Clinic Service Corporation Announces Changes to Executive Team

Monday, February 19, 2018 Corporate News
DENVER, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Clinic Service, a leading Denver-based

medical biller, today announced the appointment of Ann McKay and Lisa Roybal to the firm's executive leadership team, as well as the promotion of Michael Kuehn,
past Vice President of Sales, to the position of Senior Vice President.

Ann McKay has been with the company for 20 years, most recently in the role of Customer Relationship Manager. In her new role as Director of Client Relations, McKay will help to direct the day-to-day operations of the billing department, ensuring that Clinic Service's values are expressed through the culture of the billing staff, monitoring staffing levels, and communicating with clients. As a member of the executive team, McKay will also help set Clinic Service's strategic direction.

Lisa Roybal has been with Clinic Service for 23 years, most recently in the role of Customer Relationship Manager. In her new role as Director of Client Relations, Roybal will oversee the daily operations of the billing department, communicating with clients and ensuring client needs are met by the billing staff.  As a member of the executive team, Roybal will help set Clinic Service's strategic direction.

Michael Kuehn has been with Clinic Service for 9 years, most recently as the firm's Vice President of Sales. In Michael's new role as Senior Vice President, he will oversee the sales and marketing efforts for Clinic Service. He will also work with each of the firm's new clients directly during their transition to Clinic Service to ensure that they receive exceptional customer service and a solution that meets their needs.

About Clinic Service CorporationFounded in 1974 as a medical billing company, Clinic Service has never strayed from its mission: to maximize the profit for physicians and medical practices. We focus on optimizing medical billing and coding processes to decrease the amount of time and effort required to maximize revenue. For more information, go to www.clinicservice.com.

Erich KirshnerEvolution Communications303.921.6733erich@becausemessagematters.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinic-service-corporation-announces-changes-to-executive-team-300599940.html

SOURCE Clinic Service Corporation



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
