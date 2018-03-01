ClinOne Announces Planned Release of Patient E-Consent Technology

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinOne, a mobile clinical trial management solution, will soon allow patients to complete

their informed consents electronically through ClinOne's Digital Concierge technology to streamline and simplify the consenting/continuous consenting process for clinical trial patients.

"Prior to our Digital Concierge technology, there simply

Rob Bohacs

$500,000

wasn't a solution that simplified and managed the clinical trial consenting process for patients, causing compliance violations for research sites," said, CEO of ClinOne. According to major research centers, the cost of missing consent forms cost a single hospitalannually. Additionally, the consensus among institutions is that the right technology would eliminate 100% of those costs.

Patients also prefer e-consents versus paper consent forms. In a recent study, 96% of the patients preferred electronic consents versus 4% who preferred paper-based consent forms, including elderly patients aged 60 or older.

While electronic consenting has been available as a stand-alone technology, the technology was never integrated into a complete clinical trial lifecycle management solution like ClinOne's ClinTrialConnect platform. In addition, the costs of these platforms have cost prohibitive and broad-scale adoption have been hindered due primarily to cost and simplicity. ClinOne's cost module is designed to be incredibly efficient and the company technologies are deployed in 2,600 active clinical trials in 50 countries.

The e-consent technology provides a simple, easy-to-use interface for research sites to manage their entire clinical trial consenting portfolio for all of their clinical trials and all of their patients. The technology also alerts research sites when patients have incomplete consents thus improving consenting compliance.

About ClinOne

The ClinOne solution and its suite of products were created to improve clinical trial enrollment, retention and research site compliance. The company's sole mission is to allow important trial details to be at the fingertips of participating researchers and patients. Currently, more than 2,600 active clinical trials in 50 countries rely on ClinOne's suite of technologies. Visit www.clinone.com for more information.

