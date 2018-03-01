medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

ClinOne Announces Planned Release of Patient E-Consent Technology

Thursday, March 1, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinOne, a mobile clinical trial management solution, will soon allow patients to complete

their informed consents electronically through ClinOne's Digital Concierge technology to streamline and simplify the consenting/continuous consenting process for clinical trial patients.  

"Prior to our Digital Concierge technology, there simply

wasn't a solution that simplified and managed the clinical trial consenting process for patients, causing compliance violations for research sites," said Rob Bohacs, CEO of ClinOne. According to major research centers, the cost of missing consent forms cost a single hospital $500,000 annually. Additionally, the consensus among institutions is that the right technology would eliminate 100% of those costs.

Patients also prefer e-consents versus paper consent forms. In a recent study, 96% of the patients preferred electronic consents versus 4% who preferred paper-based consent forms, including elderly patients aged 60 or older.

While electronic consenting has been available as a stand-alone technology, the technology was never integrated into a complete clinical trial lifecycle management solution like ClinOne's ClinTrialConnect platform. In addition, the costs of these platforms have cost prohibitive and broad-scale adoption have been hindered due primarily to cost and simplicity. ClinOne's cost module is designed to be incredibly efficient and the company technologies are deployed in 2,600 active clinical trials in 50 countries.  

The e-consent technology provides a simple, easy-to-use interface for research sites to manage their entire clinical trial consenting portfolio for all of their clinical trials and all of their patients. The technology also alerts research sites when patients have incomplete consents thus improving consenting compliance.

About ClinOne

The ClinOne solution and its suite of products were created to improve clinical trial enrollment, retention and research site compliance. The company's sole mission is to allow important trial details to be at the fingertips of participating researchers and patients. Currently, more than 2,600 active clinical trials in 50 countries rely on ClinOne's suite of technologies. Visit www.clinone.com for more information.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinone-announces-planned-release-of-patient-e-consent-technology-300606003.html

SOURCE ClinOne, Inc.



You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.