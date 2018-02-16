medindia
Clifford A. Greenberg is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Friday, February 16, 2018 General News
NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clifford A. Greenberg is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Pinnacle Professional

of The Year in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Medical Director of The Lely Independent Living Retirement Facility and Assisted Living Department.       

A healthcare organization, The Lely Independent Living Retirement Facility

is a rental community established in an effort to provide holistic services to their clients. A retirement community providing multiple living arrangements and meal plans, the organization strives in contributing to the health and wellness of their clients by providing quality care and services all while customizing it to the needs of their clients.

Amassing over thirty two years of experience in the field of Internal Medicine and seven years in his current role as a Medical Director, Dr. Greenberg is specialized in various facets of medicine including Cardiovascular Disorders, Pulmonary Disease, Diabetes, Hypertension, Common Dermatological Disorders, Anxiety and Depression. In addition to conducting medical examinations and check-ups, Dr. Greenberg handles patients of all ages.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Greenberg graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Guadalajara in Jalisco Mexico.  Later, he completed his residency at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, located in Elmhurst, New York.                        

Dr. Greenberg would then go onto attend the Catholic Medical Center of Brooklyn and Queens where he completed his fellowship in Cardiology.

Charitable to various organizations, in his spare time Dr. Greenberg provides services to several Independent Living Assisted Living Nursing homes and Rehabilitation facilities in Naples. He is an active volunteer in Gymnastics and Tae Kwan Do with his children.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Greenberg was awarded the 1995 Congressional Award for Life Saving. In addition, he was recognized as Top Doctor of Naples, Florida.

When he is not working, Dr. Greenberg enjoys swimming and playing basketball. He also enjoys traveling to Mexico and Panama.

The proud father of two children, Dr. Greenberg dedicates this recognition to his parents, Benjamin and Rita, for all their love and support.

For more information, please visit http://www.springhouse-al.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clifford-a-greenberg-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300599723.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who



