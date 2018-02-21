medindia
Chiron Recovery Implements Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program to Treat Opioid Addiction

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 General News
75% success rates in studies of Buprenorphine when combined with traditional treatment.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiron Recovery, an evidenced-based dual diagnosis treatment

facility, recently implemented a MAT program for the treatment of opioid addiction. At Chiron Recovery, we believe that relying solely on an abstinence-based program incorrectly insinuates that addiction is a failure of willpower or morals and only further stigmatizes addiction and its treatment. Addiction is a chronic disease and just like other chronic diseases, we are confident that successful treatment exists in a combination of medication merged with the current psychosocial services including therapy and 12 step programs. We strongly believe based on numerous evidence-based studies that Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) is a necessary component of treatment for our current opioid epidemic. We are not alone in this belief as the federal government and some of the largest public health organizations in the United States including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), and the World Health Organization (WHO) also support and recommend MAT.

We utilize buprenorphine combined with naloxone due to its accessibility, low risk for misuse, abuse, and overdose, and success rates when compared to traditional treatment or other approved MAT options including methadone and naltrexone.

Contact:For further information about this program please visit our website at https://www.chironrecovery.com or call 888-403-7062 to speak with a clinical specialist about a treatment program.

Related Links

https://www.chironrecovery.com/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chiron-recovery-implements-medically-assisted-treatment-mat-program-to-treat-opioid-addiction-300602080.html

SOURCE Chiron Recovery



