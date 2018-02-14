China Jo-Jo Drugstores Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

|
CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
Nine months endedDecember 31,
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
(4,213,842)
|
|
|
(605,784)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,063,170
|
|
|
891,542
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
976,816
|
|
|
1,907,582
|
Bad debt provision
|
|
1,948,887
|
|
|
(505,117)
|
Change in fair value of purchase option derivative liability
|
|
(420,610)
|
|
|
(125,441)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in operating assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, trade
|
|
(4,830,933)
|
|
|
(1,130,490)
|
Notes receivable
|
|
79,250
|
|
|
(29,484)
|
Inventories
|
|
(2,945,926)
|
|
|
(555,388)
|
Other receivables
|
|
(149,447)
|
|
|
64,419
|
Advances to suppliers
|
|
(990,309)
|
|
|
(683,980)
|
Other current assets
|
|
562,148
|
|
|
(76,656)
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
(63,263)
|
|
|
(330,217)
|
Long term deposit
|
|
(1,345,486)
|
|
|
Change in operating liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable, trade
|
|
853,598
|
|
|
(1,119,770)
|
Other payables and accrued liabilities
|
|
(127,969)
|
|
|
296,298
|
Customer deposits
|
|
387,458
|
|
|
64,508
|
Taxes payable
|
|
(222,207)
|
|
|
150,910
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
(9,438,665)
|
|
|
(1,787,068)
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of financial assets available for sale
|
|
-
|
|
|
449,403
|
Purchase of financial assets available for sale
|
|
(136,074)
|
|
|
Purchase of equipment
|
|
(237,108)
|
|
|
(115,463)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
|
(1,125,110)
|
|
|
Termination of a joint venture
|
|
|
|
|
69,802
|
Investment in a joint venture
|
|
(9,601)
|
|
|
(74,900)
|
Additions to leasehold improvements
|
|
(249,097)
|
|
|
(200,428)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
|
(1,756,990)
|
|
|
128,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Change in restricted cash
|
|
(5,743,155)
|
|
|
3,939,366
|
Repayments of notes payable
|
|
(22,501,743)
|
|
|
(24,600,434)
|
Proceeds from notes payable
|
|
28,352,683
|
|
|
20,309,469
|
Change in other payables-related parties
|
|
(278,691)
|
|
|
375,395
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
(170,906)
|
|
|
23,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH
|
|
1,398,197
|
|
|
(393,666)
|
DECREASE IN CASH
|
|
(9,968,364)
|
|
|
(2,028,524)
|
CASH, beginning of period
|
|
18,364,424
|
|
|
6,671,873
|
CASH, end of period
|
$
|
8,396,060
|
|
$
|
4,643,349
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
1,348
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
$
|
27,856
|
|
$
|
57,688
|
Issuance of common stocks in exchange of debts
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,603,810