medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 Drug News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Nine months endedDecember 31,

2017

2016

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

(4,213,842)

(605,784)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

1,063,170

891,542

Stock-based compensation

976,816

1,907,582

Bad debt provision

1,948,887

(505,117)

Change in fair value of purchase option derivative liability

(420,610)

(125,441)

Change in operating assets:

Accounts receivable, trade

(4,830,933)

(1,130,490)

Notes receivable

79,250

(29,484)

Inventories

(2,945,926)

(555,388)

Other receivables

(149,447)

64,419

Advances to suppliers

(990,309)

(683,980)

Other current assets

562,148

(76,656)

Other noncurrent assets

(63,263)

(330,217)

Long term deposit

(1,345,486)

Change in operating liabilities:

Accounts payable, trade

853,598

(1,119,770)

Other payables and accrued liabilities

(127,969)

296,298

Customer deposits

387,458

64,508

Taxes payable

(222,207)

150,910

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(9,438,665)

(1,787,068)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Disposal of financial assets available for sale

-

449,403

Purchase of financial assets available for sale

(136,074)

Purchase of equipment

(237,108)

(115,463)

Purchase of intangible assets

(1,125,110)

Termination of a joint venture

69,802

Investment in a joint venture

(9,601)

(74,900)

Additions to leasehold improvements

(249,097)

(200,428)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(1,756,990)

128,414

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Change in restricted cash

(5,743,155)

3,939,366

Repayments of notes payable

(22,501,743)

(24,600,434)

Proceeds from notes payable

28,352,683

20,309,469

Change in other payables-related parties

(278,691)

375,395

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(170,906)

23,796

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH

1,398,197

(393,666)

DECREASE IN CASH

(9,968,364)

(2,028,524)

CASH, beginning of period

18,364,424

6,671,873

CASH, end of period

$

8,396,060

$

4,643,349

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

Cash paid for interest

$

-

$

1,348

Cash paid for income taxes

$

27,856

$

57,688

Issuance of common stocks in exchange of debts

-

1,603,810



You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.