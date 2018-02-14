medindia
China Cord Blood Corporation to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on February 27, 2018

HONG KONG,

Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- China Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter and first nine months fiscal year 2018 on Monday,
February 26, 2018, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 to discuss its financial performance and give a brief overview of the Company's recent developments, followed by a question and answer session. Interested parties can access the audio webcast through the Company's IR website at http://ir.chinacordbloodcorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible two hours after the conference call and available for three weeks at the same URL as above. Listeners can also access the call by dialing 1-855-824-5644 or 1-646-722-4977, for US callers, or +852-3027-6500, for Hong Kong callers, access code: 93146136#.

Please dial in ten minutes prior to the conference call to ensure proper connection, and be prepared to provide your name and company name to the operator.

Supplemental financial information referenced in the conference call and the third quarter and first nine months fiscal year 2018 earnings press release will be available at http://www.chinacordbloodcorp.com, in the section titled "Investor Center/Press Release", after 4:16 p.m. ET on Monday, February 26, 2018, and in the Company's Report on Form 6-K for the month of February 2018, available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.  

About China Cord Blood Corporation

China Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses.  Under current PRC government regulations, only one licensed cord blood banking operator is permitted to operate in each licensed region and no new licenses will be granted before 2020 in addition to the seven licenses authorized as of today.  China Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services.  For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.chinacordbloodcorp.com. 

For more information, please contact:

China Cord Blood CorporationInvestor Relations DepartmentTel: (+852) 3605-8180Email: ir@chinacordbloodcorp.com

ICR, Inc.William ZimaTel: (+86) 10-6583-7511U.S. Tel: (+1) 646-405-5185Email: william.zima@icrinc.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-cord-blood-corporation-to-report-third-quarter-and-first-nine-months-fiscal-2018-financial-results-300598560.html

SOURCE China Cord Blood Corporation



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
