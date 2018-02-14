China Biologic to Build New Collection Station in Hainan Province

BEIJING, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) ("China Biologic" or the "Company"), a leading fully integrated plasma-based biopharmaceutical company in China, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd. ("Guizhou

February 13, 2018

Hainan Province

Taibang") received approval from the Hainan Provincial Health and Family Planning Commission onto build a new plasma collection station in

The new plasma collection station will be located in Wenchang City, which covers a collection territory with a population of approximately 600,000. The Company intends to complete all the prerequisite procedures, including site selection, facility construction, staff recruitment, government inspection, and certification, and expects to commence commercial operations of the new station, before the end of 2018.

The capital expenditures for the new station in Wenchang are expected to be in the range of RMB20 million to RMB30 million, or approximately US$3.2 million to $4.7 million, based on the February 13, 2018 exchange rate. The new facility is expected to reach its designed annual collection capacity in approximately three years after obtaining a collection license.

Mr. David (Xiaoying) Gao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Biologic, commented, "We are excited to receive the approval to build a new collection facility in Hainan Province. This new approval represents an important development for Guizhou Taibang since the closure of some of our collection stations in Guizhou Province in 2011. While we continue to actively expand our collection footprint in Guizhou Province, we will also explore suitable areas to expand our collection network beyond Guizhou Province. The establishment of the new collection station in Hainan represents a significant step for China Biologic's strategy to solidify our national market leadership in the plasma-based biopharmaceutical industry in China. With the continuing expansion of our plasma collection capacity and advancement of our product pipeline, we believe that we are well positioned to meet the increasing market demands for plasma therapeutics in China in the coming years."

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) is a leading fully integrated plasma-based biopharmaceutical company in China. The Company's products are used as critical therapies during medical emergencies and for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening diseases and immune-deficiency related diseases. China Biologic is headquartered in Beijing and manufactures over 20 different dosage forms of plasma products through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd. The Company also has an equity investment in Xi'an Huitian Blood Products Co., Ltd. The Company sells its products to hospitals, distributors and other healthcare facilities in China.

