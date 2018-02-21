medindia
Children's Hospital Colorado Opens State-of-the-Art Allergy and Immunology Center

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 Hospital News
AURORA, Colo., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado)

proudly announces the opening of its state-of-the-art Allergy and Immunology Center, one of the largest of its kind in the nation. The new space is dedicated to the management and treatment of infants, children, adolescents and young adults with
food, drug, and environmental allergies, asthma and immunologic diseases.

"This dedicated space on the Anschutz Medial Campus will allow us to improve care and offer enhanced services to our families in a timely fashion," said Dan Atkins, MD, chief of the Allergy and Immunology Section at Children's Colorado. "The Center was built with the special needs of our patients in mind, and its unique design provides the perfect space to stimulate increased collaboration among providers and encourage innovative research."

The 11,350 square-foot space features 12 clinic rooms; 12 observation rooms that are specially designed to host food challenges, drug challenges, and clinical research and are outfitted to treat allergic reactions, including life-threatening anaphylaxis; dedicated space for infusions and food and environmental immunotherapy; centrally-located and collaborative nursing pods; a psychologist's office, consultation room, and conference/telehealth room.

The Allergy and Immunology Center is home to nationally and internationally renowned experts and researchers who are on the forefront of evaluating new methods of allergy testing and treatment, and paving the way in the fields of food allergy, drug allergy, rhinitis, asthma and immunodeficiencies.

Areas of expertise include:

  • Asthma and exercise-induced asthma
  • Vocal cord dysfunction
  • Allergic and non-allergic rhinitis
  • Chronic sinusitis
  • Eczema/atopic dermatitis
  • Food, drug, animal and environmental allergies
  • Insect sting sensitivity
  • Angioedema
  • Acute and chronic urticaria (hives)
  • Anaphylaxis

"Children's Colorado believes a multidisciplinary approach is the best way to improve the quality of life for young patients, so in addition to our allergy and immunology specialists, we are able to directly collaborate here with any pediatric subspecialist, which strengthens our ability to provide a full spectrum of care," said David Fleischer, MD, director of the Allergy and Immunology Center.

The Allergy and Immunology Center is unique in that it is made up of an experienced staff of medical providers, nurses, dietitians, psychologists, social workers and child life therapists working together to evaluate and treat patients. The multidisciplinary approach also incorporates family involvement and close collaboration with the patient's primary care provider.

Photos of the new Center can be found here, and for more information, please visit www.childrenscolorado.org/allergy.

About Children's Hospital ColoradoChildren's Hospital Colorado is a leading pediatric network 100 percent dedicated to the health and well-being of children, adolescents and young adults. Consistently acknowledged as one of the nation's top pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Colorado is recognized nationally and internationally for its medical, research, education and advocacy programs. It is at the forefront of research in childhood disease and pioneering treatments that are shaping the future of pediatrics, as well as offering everyday care for kids throughout Colorado and surrounding states. Founded in 1908, Children's Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Metro Denver and Southern Colorado, including its location on the Anschutz Medical Campus. Scheduled to open in early 2019, the new Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs will be the first pediatric-only hospital in southern Colorado. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter. 

Children's Hospital Colorado complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.

ATENCIÓN: si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-720-777-9800.

CHÚ Ý: N?u b?n nói Ti?ng Vi?t, có các d?ch v? h? tr? ngôn ng? mi?n phí dành cho b?n. G?i s? 1-720-777-9800 http://www.hhs.gov/civil-rights/for-individuals/section-1557

Media Contact:Hollon Kohtz, Children's Hospital ColoradoMedia Pager: 303-890-8314

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-hospital-colorado-opens-state-of-the-art-allergy-and-immunology-center-300602039.html

SOURCE Children’s Hospital Colorado



