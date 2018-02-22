medindia
Challenges and Strategies for Clinical Supply Strategy in Late Stage Trials to be Presented by Catalent at Upcoming Industry Symposium

Thursday, February 22, 2018 Clinical Trials News
Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that Kristen DeVito, Global Director, Clinical Supply Services Business Solutions, will be presenting at the upcoming Clinical Trial Supply New England Symposium, to be held at The Revere Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts, on March 7 - 8, 2018.

Ms. DeVito's presentation, on Wednesday, March 7 at 2:15 p.m., is entitled "Turning Up the Heat: The Effect of Pipeline Success on Clinical Supplies," and will discuss how clinical supply strategy and execution needs to change after early phase I and into later phase trials. This includes the introduction of complex protocols and design elements such as blinding, arms, placebos and comparators, which can quickly increase the potential for significant clinical supply-related issues. Ms. Devito will highlight the risks sponsors may encounter when moving into phase II or phase III for the first time, and will discuss the challenges and considerations needed when trials are run across multiple countries or regions.

In her role at Catalent Pharma Solutions, Ms. DeVito leads internal business improvement initiatives and projects, including for Clinical Supply Services (CSS). With over twenty years' industry experience, she previously held the position of General Manager of CSS facility in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, and Director of Project Management with both Aptuit and Quintiles Clinical Supplies. She is a committee member and former Chair of the ISPE Investigational Products COP Steering Committee, and a former instructor for the Center for Professional Advancement Course, Clinical Trial Materials.

About Catalent Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 10,000 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2017 generated over $2 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com

