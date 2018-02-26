Centric Bank Announces Exclusive Practice Financing Partnership with the Pennsylvania Dental Association

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Financial Corporation, Inc., ("Centric") (CFCX), has entered into

an exclusive endorsed practice financing partnership with the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) and Pennsylvania Dental Association Insurance Services (PDAIS), announced Centric Bank President & CEO

"This partnership adds a level of distinction to Centric Bank, as well as to the breadth and depth of high-quality competitive services we offer PDA membership. Centric Bank was chosen based on their leadership in the medical concierge banking marketplace, their deep understanding of dental practice financing, and on the strength of their reputation for small business lending," says Gilbert R. Davis, president and CEO of Pennsylvania Dental Association Insurance Services.

Meeting the unique banking needs of the medical community through its wholly owned subsidiary Doctor Centric Bank, Centric Bank provides turnkey services in practice expansion, equipment acquisition, facility purchase, technology upgrades, buy-ins and buy-outs, as well as highly personalized banking at the convenience of medical professionals.

"We are honored to be selected as the PDA's exclusive practice financing partner and to join an esteemed group of corporations dedicated to serving Pennsylvania's dental community. Our team of business lenders and banking leaders understands the economic challenges medical professionals and their practices face. When the complexity of the 'business of health care' overshadows opportunities for practices to grow and expand services, Centric Bank provides capital and a private concierge banking solution," says Husic.

"We look forward to serving dentists and health care professionals on the frontlines of Pennsylvania's oral health. The Centric Bank team brings a seamless integration of professional and lending choices for every season of practice growth. Our concierge services prove a competitive advantage for dental professionals. When you need the highly specialized resources of a private banker, we're on call," says Husic.

ABOUT CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CENTRIC BANKA three-time Best Places to Work and a Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for five years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of over $556 million and remains the leader in organic loan growth in central Pennsylvania. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. Centric Bank ranks #110 in SBA 7(a) loan volume in the United States as well as #3 in approved SBA 7(a) loans in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, and Camp Hill, loan production offices in Lancaster and suburban Philadelphia, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

ABOUT THE PENNSYLVANIA DENTAL ASSOCIATIONThe Pennsylvania Dental Association is the non-profit organization representing organized dentistry in Pennsylvania. Founded in 1868, PDA is committed to serve the public, improve their health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its members and the people they serve. Beginning in 2011, PDA and the Pennsylvania Dental Association Insurance Services teamed up to offer PDA members secure, high-quality products and services at competitive prices through the PDA Endorsed Vendor Program. Visit www.pdais.com/PracticeFinancing today to learn more or apply for a loan, or call (717) 657-7727 or (888) 274-2033 to speak with a Doctor Centric Bank financing expert today.

