CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathy Bucci-Griffin RN., BSc. is recognized by Continental

Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Healthcare in recognition of her role as an Oncology Healthcare Consultant.

As former Regional Director of Operations at Mckesson Specialty Health, Cathy currently works with Affiliated Oncologists

LLC. The practice consists of strong community based centers with 7 sites of service. With 26 healthcare providers specializing in various medical areas, Affiliated Oncologists LLC stands firm in their belief in following "Best Practice", evidence based standards of care, providing state of the art treatment, integrating quality, value, and compassionate care for individuals with cancer from diagnosis to survivorship. Dedicated to giving their patients the quality care that they deserve, the company utilizes the latest innovations in the medical industry to implement high quality, value based, and collaborative care.

Cathy serves as an Oncology Healthcare Consultant with intense focus on Adavanced Care Planning, Patient Access, Value based care and Advanced Payment Models. In this capacity, she also utilizes her expertise and experiences in the areas of healthcare consulting, business development, and strategic planning within assigned regions. She leads oncology centers in achieving strong financial performance by combining the use of information technology and referral management. She is instrumental in working toward containing costs, by implementing new services, such as tele-medicine, and assisting in the development of an oncology urgent care center. She specializes in analyzing existing operations and implementing and sustaining viable action plans, to improve performance, physician relations, patient care, sales and more.

To further her professional development, Cathy is certified as a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt. In addition, she is an affiliate of several organizations including the National Advisory Board, IMOS, ASCO, ACCC, National Association of Professional Women, and QOPI. She also serves as the Administrator and Quality Lead for the Oncology Care Model project at all sites of service.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Cathy attained her Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Administration and Management at the University of St. Francis.

Cathy is dedicating this recognition to her mother, Geraldine Bucci and her two children.

