medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Catalent to Discuss Potential Implications of Brexit on Clinical Supply at Clinical Trial Supply Europe in Milan

Friday, March 9, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that Mr. Pete Young, Director, Quality, is to present at the upcoming Clinical Trial Supply Europe 2018 event, to be held at the NH Milano Congress Centre, Milan, Italy, on March 14 - 15, 2018.

SOMERSET, N.J., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced

delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that Mr. Pete Young, Director, Quality, is to present at the upcoming Clinical Trial Supply Europe 2018 event, to be held at the NH Milano Congress Centre, Milan, Italy, on March 14 - 15, 2018.

Mr. Young's presentation, on Thursday, March 15 at 9:30 a.m., is entitled "Countdown to Brexit: Critical Supply Chain Pressure Tests," and will explore the potential implications of the U.K.'s exit from the European Union as they relate to existing and future clinical supply operations. He will explore potential areas of risk within the supply chain, including key questions that sponsors should consider as they prepare for Brexit.

In his role as Director, Quality at Catalent's Bolton, U.K., clinical supply facility, Mr. Young has overall responsibility for quality. He has over 20 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with prior roles in laboratories, production support, and quality assurance and control, where he has led facilities upgrades and system deployments. He is an Investigational Medicinal Products Qualified Person, and has a bachelor's degree in biomedical chemistry, with further education in environmental analytical science and industrial pharmaceutical studies.

For more information on the symposium, visit catalent.com/CTS Europe. To arrange a meeting with Mr. Young at the event or afterward, please contact Richard Kerns at NEPR: richard(at)nepr(dot)eu

About Catalent Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 11,000 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2017 generated over $2 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

 

SOURCE Catalent Pharma Solutions



You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.