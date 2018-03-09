Catalent to Discuss Potential Implications of Brexit on Clinical Supply at Clinical Trial Supply Europe in Milan

SOMERSET, N.J., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced

Pete Young

Milan, Italy

March 14 - 15, 2018

delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that Mr., Director, Quality, is to present at the upcoming Clinical Trial Supply Europe 2018 event, to be held at the NH Milano Congress Centre,, on

Mr. Young's presentation, on Thursday, March 15 at 9:30 a.m., is entitled "Countdown to Brexit: Critical Supply Chain Pressure Tests," and will explore the potential implications of the U.K.'s exit from the European Union as they relate to existing and future clinical supply operations. He will explore potential areas of risk within the supply chain, including key questions that sponsors should consider as they prepare for Brexit.

In his role as Director, Quality at Catalent's Bolton, U.K., clinical supply facility, Mr. Young has overall responsibility for quality. He has over 20 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with prior roles in laboratories, production support, and quality assurance and control, where he has led facilities upgrades and system deployments. He is an Investigational Medicinal Products Qualified Person, and has a bachelor's degree in biomedical chemistry, with further education in environmental analytical science and industrial pharmaceutical studies.

For more information on the symposium, visit catalent.com/CTS Europe. To arrange a meeting with Mr. Young at the event or afterward, please contact Richard Kerns at NEPR: richard(at)nepr(dot)eu

About Catalent Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 11,000 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2017 generated over $2 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com

