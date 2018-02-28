Catalent Completes $4.6 Million Expansion at Singapore Clinical Supply Facility

SOMERSET, N.J and PHAR-EAST, Singapore, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalent

Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced the completion of a two-year,expansion at itsclinical supply facility. The company made the announcement at the PHAR-EAST Pharma and Biotech Festival, which is currently taking place at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The facility is a key strategic hub in Catalent's Asia-Pacific network and global clinical supply business, supporting multinational customers' growing needs for full clinical supply services, while providing flexible solutions for local customers in the Asia-Pacific region. The new expansion provides additional GMP space for secondary packaging, has doubled ambient storage, and quadrupled cold storage capacity at the site.

The site has seen significant growth since opening in 1998, almost tripling in size and now standing at almost 20,000-square foot, with headcount also tripling since 2012.

"We are particularly pleased to have completed the expansion in a year that marks the 20th anniversary of what was Catalent's first facility in the Asia-Pacific region," commented Bernie Clark, VP Marketing, Catalent Clinical Supply Services. He added, "Supported by many long-serving employees, the Singapore site has undergone tremendous growth over the past two decades and now routinely distributes to 18 countries in the region."

With facilities in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Japan and China, and an extended network of over 50 audited depots, Catalent's clinical supply services business has the capability and expertise to handle a broad range of international compliance and distribution requirements, that can help to expedite clinical trials and ensure that customers are reliably supplied where and when needed around the globe.

About Catalent Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 11,000 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2017 generated over $2 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com

