Cases of Drug-resistant Epilepsy to Increase to 1,711,113 by 2026

Cases of drug-resistant epilepsy are expected to increase from 1,601,859 prevalent cases of active epilepsy in 2016 to 1,711,113 prevalent cases of active epilepsy in 2026 in the seven major markets (7MM*), according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.Epilepsy is a brain disorder characterized by recurrent and unpredictable seizures that are caused by sudden and excessive neuronal activity in the brain. The majority of epileptic patients, approximately 70%, respond to medication and manage to control their seizures. A major consideration for epilepsy treatment is achieving seizure control in patients with drug-resistant epilepsy in order to improve their quality of life. This will continue to be important in light of the increase of drug resistant cases that GlobalData epidemiologists forecast.Refractory epilepsy accounts for a considerable amount of the economic and healthcare burden of epilepsy in the population because of how frequently drug-resistant patients experience adverse effects related to the disease, such as co-occurring illnesses, increased risk of death, and reduced quality of life.Ana Fernandez Menjivar, Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “There are several reasons why patients do not achieve full seizure control when taking anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs). Frequently, people who are considered to be drug resistant have been misdiagnosed and do not actually have epilepsy; therefore, it is essential that the diagnosis of epilepsy is reviewed when AEDs fail to control seizures. However, for patients who have a correct diagnosis of epilepsy, finding the right treatment is crucial. New AEDs for the treatment of all epilepsy syndromes are constantly being developed. Therefore, treatment for refractory cases should be reviewed often to find the appropriate drug combination that will help patients achieve seizure control.”* 7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan