medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Cases of Drug-resistant Epilepsy to Increase to 1,711,113 by 2026

Thursday, March 1, 2018 Drug News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cases of drug-resistant epilepsy are expected to increase from 1,601,859 prevalent cases of active epilepsy in 2016 to 1,711,113 prevalent cases of active epilepsy in 2026 in the seven major markets (7MM*), according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Epilepsy is a brain disorder characterized by recurrent and unpredictable seizures that are caused by sudden and excessive neuronal activity in the brain. The majority of epileptic patients, approximately 70%, respond to medication and manage to control their seizures. A major consideration for epilepsy treatment is achieving seizure control in patients with drug-resistant epilepsy in order to improve their quality of life. This will continue to be important in light of the increase of drug resistant cases that GlobalData epidemiologists forecast.

Cases of Drug-resistant Epilepsy


Refractory epilepsy accounts for a considerable amount of the economic and healthcare burden of epilepsy in the population because of how frequently drug-resistant patients experience adverse effects related to the disease, such as co-occurring illnesses, increased risk of death, and reduced quality of life.

Ana Fernandez Menjivar, Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “There are several reasons why patients do not achieve full seizure control when taking anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs). Frequently, people who are considered to be drug resistant have been misdiagnosed and do not actually have epilepsy; therefore, it is essential that the diagnosis of epilepsy is reviewed when AEDs fail to control seizures. However, for patients who have a correct diagnosis of epilepsy, finding the right treatment is crucial. New AEDs for the treatment of all epilepsy syndromes are constantly being developed. Therefore, treatment for refractory cases should be reviewed often to find the appropriate drug combination that will help patients achieve seizure control.”

* 7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan


You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.