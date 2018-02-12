medindia
Cartessa Aesthetics Named Exclusive US Distributor for Vivace by Aesthetics Biomedical

Monday, February 12, 2018 General News
The Vivace is one of the most successful microneedling devices in the US

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartessa Aesthetics has been named the exclusive distributor for the Vivace in

the U.S., less than one year since inking the deal with Aesthetics Biomedical to distribute the Vivace RF Microneedling device along the East Coast.

"Our relationship with Aesthetics Biomedical is a pivotal one. ABM was one of our first partners and having the Vivace in our portfolio exemplified what Cartessa was founded to do – identify and distribute the best-in-class technologies that optimize patient experience. We look forward to our expanded relationship with ABM and to helping make Vivace a household name nationwide," shares Cartessa founder and CEO Gabe Lubin.

Introduced in 2016 by Aesthetics Biomedical, the Vivace Fractional Microneedling device combines the benefits of microneedling with the skin-tightening effects of radiofrequency (RF) and does so at highly precise and deep layers of the skin. The robotic precision minimizes discomfort, eliminates downtime and creates an ideal skin canvas to administer post-treatment serums.

Since Cartessa's launch in early 2017, the Vivace has been a standout in the company's product portfolio. With demand for microneedling continuing to grow, the sales of the device grew nearly 300 percent in 2017 and Vivace treatments were up 60 percent in Q4 alone. When compared with competitive devices, Vivace is the most powerful and technically comprehensive RF microneedling device available. "Patients are looking for the best results with minimal disruption to their daily life and Vivace delivers exactly that. We've had practices go from doing virtually zero microneedling to doing several Vivace treatments a day, so it's been a win for all involved," Lubin adds.

Aesthetic Biomedical's CEO MaryAnn Guerra seconds Lubin's sentiment. "The success of our partnership with Cartessa is rooted in our shared values and vision. Cartessa understands the potential of this technology as it relates to patient outcomes and accelerated ROI for physicians.   

"We have a great device - the Vivace - and Cartessa has the distribution expertise to maximize its success. This relationship will allow more practices and patients to have access to the 'Vivace Experience' and its superior outcomes. I fully believe our expanded relationship will set a new paradigm of success," she added.

About Cartessa AestheticsCartessa Aesthetics LLC sources leading aesthetic medical devices for distribution to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, cosmetic physicians and medical spas. Cartessa selects the most cutting-edge technologies that offer clinically proven efficacy, patient safety and the best possible investment for patients and professionals. All products within Cartessa's portfolio are FDA-cleared. For more information, visit www.cartessaaesthetics.com.

About Aesthetics BiomedicalAesthetics Biomedical Inc. is the aesthetic innovation company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, uniquely offering procedure and product enhancement, development, clinical indication, expansion, application optimization, FDA clearance expertise and worldwide distribution. Aesthetics Biomedical's innovation center is a leader in breakthrough technologies and multiple source combination therapies for its clients, physician network and the aesthetic arena.

Media Contact:Cristina Gordoncristina@cbeepr.com631.343.7430

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cartessa-aesthetics-named-exclusive-us-distributor-for-vivace-by-aesthetics-biomedical-300597131.html

SOURCE Cartessa Aesthetics



