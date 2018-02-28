medindia
Carol Cooke Dittmann, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 General News
LAWTON, Okla., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol Cooke Dittmann, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle

Professional Member in the field of Healthcare in recognition of her role as Anatomic and Clinical Pathologist and Chief of Staff at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.  

Established since 1948, Comanche County Memorial Hospital is a "regional

referral center" that is committed to the health and wellness of their clients utilizing advanced and comprehensive healthcare. Serving the Lawton, Oklahoma community for the past sixty years, the hospital pledges to "provide safe, compassionate and innovative healthcare which exceeds expectations." With trust, loyalty and respect at the forefront of the company's values, the hospital ensures their clients receive the quality healthcare that they deserve all while utilizing the latest innovations in medical technology.

With over twenty five years of experience in the field of healthcare under her belt, Dr. Carol Cooke Dittmann is revered for her outstanding contributions to the medical industry. In her current capacity Dr. Dittmann serves as Medical Director of the Clinical Laboratory, Medical Staff President at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and as Cancer Liaison Physician for the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Cancer Program. As a prestigious specialist, Dr. Dittmann has gained extensive expertise in the study of diseases of cells, tissues and organs. Additionally, Dr. Dittmann has specialized in the areas of lymphoma, leukemia, breast cancer, and clinical laboratory medicine.

Emphasizing the importance of learning, Dr. Dittmann notes it is important to know "how to communicate to clinicians in all medical specialties." Attributing her success to her "communication skills and a willingness to be an accomplished problem-solver," in her previous years Dr. Dittmann worked as a medical technologist.

Certified by the American Board of Pathology, in Anatomic Pathology & Clinical Pathology, early in her career, Dr. Dittmann attained her Medical Degree from the University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine in Mobile. Thereafter, Dr. Dittmann remained at the University of South Alabama to complete her residency.

A renowned scholar, Dr. Dittmann has authored several peer reviewed articles and papers.

Dr. Dittmann dedicates this recognition to two pathologists who helped pave the path to her success in the field: to Betsy Bennett MD, Ph D for her continuing, superb mentorship and leadership; and in loving memory of William A. Gardner, MD for his steadfast belief and spectacular guidance.

For more information, please visit http://www.ccmhhealth.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carol-cooke-dittmann-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300605363.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who



