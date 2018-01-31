medindia
Capital BlueCross Ranks Highest Among Health Insurers Nationally in American Customer Satisfaction Index for Fourth Year

Wednesday, January 31, 2018 Health Insurance News
HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital BlueCross today announced that, for the fourth straight year, from

2014 to 2017, it scored higher than all health insurance companies nationally that are tracked in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Syndicated Study, the only cross-industry benchmark of its kind.

On a scale of 100, with 100 being

the most satisfied, Capital BlueCross' score is 80, the highest among health insurance companies tracked by the index. Capital BlueCross further improved its leadership position from prior years and exceeded the health insurance industry average by 7 points.

"We are proud that our ACSI score reflects our consumer focus and position as a leader in the industry year after year," said Gary D. St. Hilaire, President and CEO, Capital BlueCross. "Capital BlueCross is dedicated to providing exceptional service that focuses on the individual needs of our members, while also driving innovation in health care to improve the health and well-being of our community."

The ACSI, developed at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, provides an independent perspective of customer satisfaction that quantifies customers' perceptions of their experience with a product or service. Capital BlueCross' score is based on a random sample of its current customers.

About Capital BlueCross Capital BlueCross, headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa., is the leading health solutions and insurance company in Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley. A partner in the community's health for 80 years, Capital BlueCross offers health insurance products, services and technology solutions that provide peace of mind to consumers and promote health and wellness for our customers.

More than a health insurer, the company delivers innovative solutions through a family of diversified businesses that is creating a healthier future and lowering health care costs. Among these solutions are patient-focused care models, leading-edge data analytics, and digital health technologies. Additionally, Capital BlueCross is growing a network of Capital Blue stores that provide in-person service and inspiration to help people reach their health goals. Capital BlueCross is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit capbluecross.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-bluecross-ranks-highest-among-health-insurers-nationally-in-american-customer-satisfaction-index-for-fourth-year-300591181.html

SOURCE Capital BlueCross



