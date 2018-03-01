Capital BlueCross Celebrates its 80th Year of Serving Central Pa and the Lehigh Valley with Excellence

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital BlueCross today marks its 80th year as a community-based

Central Pennsylvania

Lehigh Valley

health insurer. Currently serving members in 21-counties acrossand the, Capital BlueCross began as a small hospital-based insurer. It is now one ofthe largest employers in the region.

Healthcare has changed a lot since March 1, 1938, when Capital BlueCross was founded as Capital Hospital Service. What remains the same is the company's commitment to serving customers with excellence and driving innovation through the healthcare system.

"We are proud that we have been part of this community now covering nine decades, and look forward to continuing to bring the best of our family of companies to customers for years to come," said Gary D. St. Hilaire, President and CEO, Capital BlueCross. "Our focus has always been on improving the health and well-being of our customers and community. We remain committed to making a meaningful difference by redefining the healthcare experience through innovation, technology, and meeting people where they are in their healthcare journey."

Our focus on the customer experience is evidenced in the results from the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Syndicated Study for Health Insurance Providers. The ACSI is the only cross-industry benchmark of its kind. For the fourth straight year, from 2014 to 2017, Capital BlueCross scored higher than all measured health insurance providers that are tracked in the syndicated study.

On a scale of 0-100, with 100 being the most satisfied, Capital BlueCross' score is 80, the highest among health insurance providers tracked by the index. Capital BlueCross further improved its leadership position from prior years and exceeded the health insurance industry average by seven points.

"In the constantly changing world of healthcare, we recognize the importance of maintaining a personal connection with our members and providing access to quality care when, where, and how they want it," said St. Hilaire. "Whether it is through access to telehealth and visibly engaging a physician via your mobile device or computer, or our partnerships with area hospital systems, we are constantly evolving to meet the needs of those who count on us."

Innovations include the Capital Blue health and wellness centers located in Enola and Center Valley. Open to everyone in the community, Capital Blue offers fitness classes, wellness coaching, health screenings and the Healthy You Café. Anyone can take advantage of the services offered at Capital Blue, not just plan members.

Throughout its nine decades of service, Capital BlueCross has prided itself on being a community-based health insurer. It supports multiple community organizations each year, and encourages employees to volunteer and support causes promoting health and wellness, as well as families in need.

"Our commitment to the community and delivering an exceptional customer experience remain our focus as we mark this milestone. As a leader in our region and industry, it is a privilege to continue to serve the health and wellness needs of our neighbors in the Central Pennsylvania and Lehigh Valley," said St. Hilaire.

To learn more about Capital BlueCross, visit capbluecross.com.

About Capital BlueCrossCapital BlueCross, headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa., is the leading health solutions and insurance company in Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley. A partner in the community's health for 80 years, Capital BlueCross offers health insurance products, services and technology solutions that provide peace of mind to consumers and promote health and wellness for our customers.

More than a health insurer, the company delivers innovative solutions through a family of diversified businesses that is creating a healthier future and lowering health care costs. Among these solutions are patient-focused care models, leading-edge data analytics, and digital health technologies. Additionally, Capital BlueCross is growing a network of Capital Blue stores that provide in-person service and inspiration to help people reach their health goals. Capital BlueCross is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit capbluecross.com.

