Cannabis Companies that Could Present Endless Opportunities for Investors

Marijuana

$23 billion

the United States

is fueling an industry that is expected to reach almostby 2021. The market for legal weed inis continuously growing as nine states and D.C. already allow recreationalmarijuana use. With the belief that cannabis will be recreationally legal in every one of the 50 U.S. states sometime in the near future, there is excitement in research and development for new consumer products. There has been further proof through the Canadian market that there has been continuous need for cannabis products. Included in today's commentary: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC), and General Cannabis Corp. (OTC: CANN).

Canada has been one step ahead of the U.S. as it became the first country in the world to legalize the use of medical marijuana. One Canadian company has announced it has created the first marijuana-infused beer. Canada's Province Brands (PB) has filed the provisional patent for the world's first beers brewed from the cannabis plant.

Canada is now on the verge of legalizing marijuana infused food and beverages which is expected in 2019. Companies like PB are working toward creating products in lieu of future legislation in their own country. PB is describing its marijuana infused beer as an alcohol-free, yet highly intoxicating beverage. They claim the products are low in calories, low in sugar, and gluten free.

As legalization expands across North America, the market is wide open in both Canada and the U.S. Cannabis-infused products will continue to pop up as legalization changes across both countries. The process in which each country is legalizing the plant while create diverse opportunities to invest.

As stocks soar, you may think the large caps are leading the way. Check out these diverse companies in the marijuana game and their performance: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC), and General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN).

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF)

Market Cap: $12.915M, current share price: $.3998

NGTF is a U.S. based company creating popular mainstream and cannabis-related snack products. This better-for-you, sleep-friendly snack company announced that Gregory Getner, the digital marketing guru, has officially joined their team. CEO Peter Leighton will be directing his efforts toward the development of the Half-Baked brand, the cannabis-related snacks through NGTF's subsidiary, MJ Munchies, Inc. This hire will allow Leighton to grow the Half-Baked brand while Getner takes control of NGTF's social media strategy in order to drive revenue growth through paid advertising, social sharing, and community. Getner will also be in charge of implementing systems to encourage repeat purchase behavior from existing customers. With NGTF coming off recent consecutive months with record setting revenues, they are in a position to increase their paid advertising of their already popular products.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)

Market Cap: $3.5B, current share price: $126.06

GWPH, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform, will be presenting at the 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Justin Gover, GW's CEO will be facilitating the presentation and is scheduled for 2:00pm on Wednesday, February 14, 2018. To tune into the live audio webcast of the presentation, log on to the company website and click on the investor relations tab.

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY)

Market Cap: $560.872M, current share price: $7.65

INSY has seen better days. The commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Arizona saw its stock drop 13.1% last week. Since the start of 2018, INSY stock has fallen 23.7%. With the rise of cannabis related companies, several larger companies are falling while smaller, more innovative companies storm the market.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC)

Market Cap: $273.325M, current share price: $.2824

TRTC recently expanded company retail operations into Santa Ana, Southern California. This expansion was possible due to the acquisition of the assets of Tech Center Drive Management LLC, which operated The Reserve OC medical cannabis dispensary. TRTC is a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company.

General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN)

Market Cap: $114.326M, current share price: $4.115

CANN is a company that is staying away from growing and selling, which is where the risk is in marijuana. They do so in an innovative way acquires and leases cultivation space and facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. This is an example of 'playing it safe."

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Market Cap: $351.598M, current share price: $.1066

MJNA is a familiar name to most its the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States. One of its subsidiaries, Phyto Animal Health, announced the establishment of its Veterinary Advisory Board, comprised of recognized experts in animal sciences and veterinary medicine. The Board's purpose is to create animal-safe products while building upon MJNA's industry-leading standards.

Through various public companies, we can see that cannabis is a driving factor in driving innovation across consumer industries. It's not just for medicinal purposes, but for the average consumer. American investors should be taking note of the Canadian market when thinking about U.S. cannabis-related companies.

