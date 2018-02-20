Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Hires Chief Data Officer to Address Industry Compliance and Utilization/Analytics Application

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cannabics

Yasha Borstein

Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX), a US public biotechnology company dedicated to the development of personalized anti-cancer diagnostics and palliative treatments based on the therapeutic properties of cannabis, announced the appointment ofas the company's Chief Data Officer.

With extensive experience spanning big data analytics, machine learning, AI and software development alongside an extended track record in enterprise risk management, Yasha Borstein will oversee the design and implementation of a data governance policy for the company.

At the company's R&D base in Israel, Cannabics is conducting scientific research on cannabinoid formulations to deliver innovative diagnostic procedures for screening cancer. Utilizing advanced detection systems and personalized bioinformatics tools, the biotech company is engaged in delivering supportive data upon which cancer patients and doctors can make informed choices about treatments and possible side effects.

"My challenge is to maximize the value of the highly sensitive data generated by Cannabics as well as ensuring the highest standards of regulatory health compliance and data governance," says Yasha Borstein. "The role presents an exciting opportunity to assist in the advancement of a new approach to cancer Theranostics".

"We're delighted to welcome Yasha to the team as we continue to utilize the latest technologies to conduct research, and collect insightful data that deepens our knowledge and expands our IP portfolio," says Cannabics newly appointed CEO Eyal Barad. "We believe we have engaged the very best and brightest scientists to explore the use of bioinformatic tools to support personalized cannabinoid-based treatments and help combat one of the leading causes of death in our time."

Cannabics will be moving their entire R&D operation into a custom-designed, state of the art Theranostics laboratory in Rehovot, Israel. Their VP of R&D Dr. Moran Grinberg is overseeing the development of this facility, set to open in the coming months.

Yasha Borstein's appointment complements Cannabics' executive leadership team alongside a distinguished advisory board including Dr. Gil Feiler as Business Development Advisor, Dr. Tal Mofkadi as Financial Advisor, Dr. Ariely-Portnoy - Advisor on Pharmaceutical Regulation, Validation & Quality and Amos Toren M.D Ph.D. as Medical Advisor.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX), a U.S public company, is dedicated to the development of Personalized Anti-Cancer and Palliative treatments. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health for its work in both scientific and clinical studies. The Company's scientific focus is on identifying and harnessing the therapeutic properties of specific natural Cannabinoids and is creating individually tailored therapies for cancer patients, utilizing advanced screening systems and personalized bioinformatics tools.

