Cannabics' Dr. Moran Grinberg to Speak at the Annual CannaTech Conference

Thursday, March 1, 2018 Drug News
TEL AVIV, Israel, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) announced today

that Dr. Moran Grinberg, VP of R&D, will speak at the Annual CannaTech Conference to be held in Tel-Aviv, Israel, March 19th-20th. CannaTech is a yearly conference
of acknowledged leaders in science, research, medicine and government policy relating to medical cannabis.

     (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/485543/Cannabics_Logo.jpg )

Dr. Grinberg is appearing as a Key Note speaker for the Session "Bringing Personalized Cannabinoid-based Medicine to the World".

In her presentation, Dr. Grinberg will discuss the development of recent cancer diagnostics tools in conjunction with cannabinoid medicine. By utilizing state of the art High Throughput Screening technological systems and machine learning platforms, Cannabics aims to deliver precise data regarding the efficacy of various cannabinoid compounds on specific cancer types.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX), a U.S based public company, is dedicated to the development of Personalized Anti-Cancer and Palliative treatments. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health for its work in both scientific and clinical research. The Company's focus is on harnessing the therapeutic properties of natural Cannabinoid formulations and diagnostics. Cannabics engages in developing individually tailored natural therapies for cancer patients, utilizing advanced screening systems and personalized bioinformatics tools.

Disclaimer: 

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on January 17th, 2017. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.

Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself, and bear our name as its Source.

For Further Information, please contact:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    +1-877-424-2429    Info@Cannabics.com  http://www.Cannabics.com  

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



