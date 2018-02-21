medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

California Cryobank Offers World's Largest Sperm/Egg Donor Catalog

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 Women Health News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- California Cryobank (Cryobank), the domestic leader in the frozen sperm/egg

donor industry, now offers the largest selection of donors anywhere in the world. With over 300 egg donors and nearly 600 sperm donors, the diversity and depth of the catalog is providing an expansive range of options never before available.

Bigger

is better… but quantity is no substitute for quality.

"Our sperm donor screening process has never been more rigorous," explains Executive Medical Director, Jaime Shamonki, MD. "In the last two years we've added a full psychological assessment with a PhD psychologist, expanded genetic testing, and a criminal background check. Less than 1% of our applicants actually becoming donors."

Why is it harder to get into California Cryobank than a top 10 college?

"Years ago, most of our donor sperm clients were simply looking for a physical match to the husband," explains Director of Client Experience, Scott Brown. "As family building in the LGBT community and among single mothers by choice has increased, the who of the donor has become equally as important as the what. If an applicant isn't an interesting person who can effectively express himself is as a unique individual, he probably won't make the cut."

"Our egg donors are amazing young women from diverse backgrounds," explains Heidi Hayes, Executive Vice President. "We are constantly impressed by the altruistic commitment they bring to the experience. We ask all of our donors why they are applying to be an egg donor, and their answers never cease to impress. It's hard to turn many of them down, but our strict health, fertility, and subjective screening standards are the core of our program."

After 40 years and over 75,000 families, Cryobank remains dedicated to its mission. "The demand for donor gametes around the world has never been greater," says COO/President Pamela Richardson. "As incredible as the last four decades have been, they're nothing compared to what lies ahead."

About California Cryobank

California Cryobank provides frozen gamete services, reproductive tissue storage, and cord blood banking through FamilyCord). Operating throughout the US, Europe, Latin America, Australia, and Asia, Cryobank is registered with the FDA, accredited by the AATB and AABB, and licensed by the states of California and New York. Cryobank is a portfolio company of two healthcare-focused private investment firms, Longitude Capital and NovaQuest Capital Management.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-cryobank-offers-worlds-largest-spermegg-donor-catalog-300601699.html

SOURCE California Cryobank



You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.