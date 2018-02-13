CW Analytical Announces State Of The Art Microbiology Program For Cannabis Screening, Salmonella Rates Exposed

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Analytical Laboratories Inc, already a leader in California's Cannabis

testing industry, has expanded its capabilities to offer the most comprehensive microbiological testing program in theindustry.

With a necessary fusion of modern and classic microbiological techniques, CW Analytical now offers

theirclients selective plating, biochemical profiling, protein fingerprinting, DNA-based assays, and morphological analyses. With these technologies, thecommunity will not only meet, but also surpass current and future regulatory requirements.

"CW Analytical is proud to establish itself as the preeminent microbiology lab in the industry," says Robert Martin, Ph.D, CEO of CW Analytical. "It's time we begin understanding the microbiological implications of this alternative medicine and recreational product. These technologies will enable CW Analytical's clients to produce and commercialize the cleanest Cannabis available."

Salmonella sp. AnalysisSince 2015, CW Analytical has tested Cannabis and Cannabis products for Salmonella sp. as a required quality assurance measure, adopted first by the City of Berkeley and now by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control.

To date, the laboratory has examined over 16,000 samples for this pathogenic bacterium, utilizing methods from the FDA Bacteriological Analytical Manual, and has yet to observe any confirmed positive contamination of Salmonella sp. on Cannabis.

"Our team employs an appropriately sophisticated method of screening for Salmonella sp. that allows us to properly detect, enrich, isolate, and recognize problematic presumptive and false positives that plague our industry," says Charisse Mae MacDula, CW Analytical Microbiologist. "As regulations evolve, it's important that quality assurance focuses on measures that pose legitimate concerns for consumers."

While these microbiological testing processes can sometimes delay the release of a complete laboratory report, it is often imperative to the integrity of the analysis.

"Scientifically valid methods for the detection and confirmed identification of bacterial and fungal organisms often require resuscitation and enrichment steps, isolation procedures and incubation periods that cannot be avoided or shortened," states Emily Savage, CW Analytical's Microbiology Lab Manager. "We will continue to hold the integrity of the data of highest importance. The standards of excellence we employ in identifying and confirming contaminants should be commonplace in any reputable laboratory."

The CW Analytical Microbiology Team will present data on the occurrence of bacterial and fungal contaminants on Cannabis at the 4th Annual Emerald Conference in San Diego on February 15, 2018.

About CW Analytical Laboratories Inc: CW Analytical, a state-licensed analytical testing laboratory, offers the most comprehensive microbiology testing program available in the California Cannabis market. Founded in 2009, CW Analytical's team of scientists and industry experts bring quality assurance practices to industry stakeholders who seek information about the safety, quality, and potency of Cannabis products. CW Analytical's commitment to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation, and ongoing technical advancement keeps them and their clients at the forefront of regulatory compliance.

