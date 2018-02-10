medindia
CMA: Front-of-package labelling for food an opportunity to make the healthy choice the easy choice

Saturday, February 10, 2018 General News
OTTAWA, Feb. 9, 2018 /CNW/ - The CMA welcomes Health Canada's call for proposed regulations requiring front-of-package labelling

for foods that are high in sodium, sugar and saturated fats. This consultation will provide an important opportunity to have a discussion about providing Canadians with the right tools to keep healthy. We have long supported ensuring Canadians have access
to healthy foods as well as easy to read information and guidance on nutrition.

We all know that foods that are high in saturated fats, sugars or sodium are linked to a range of cardiovascular and chronic diseases. The addition of front of package nutrition labelling represents a step towards  enabling all Canadians to make the healthy choice, the easy choice.  

Dr. Laurent MarcouxCMA President

The Canadian Medical Association unites 85,000 physicians on national health and medical matters. Formed in Quebec City in 1867, the CMA's rich history of advocacy led to some of Canada's most important health policy changes. As we look to the future, the CMA will focus on advocating for a healthy population and a vibrant profession.

 

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
