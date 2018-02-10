CMA: Front-of-package labelling for food an opportunity to make the healthy choice the easy choice

OTTAWA, Feb. 9, 2018 /CNW/ - The CMA welcomes Health Canada's call for proposed regulations requiring front-of-package labelling

for foods that are high in sodium, sugar and saturated fats. This consultation will provide an important opportunity to have a discussion about providing Canadians with the right tools to keep healthy. We have long supported ensuring Canadians have accessto healthy foods as well as easy to read information and guidance on nutrition.

We all know that foods that are high in saturated fats, sugars or sodium are linked to a range of cardiovascular and chronic diseases. The addition of front of package nutrition labelling represents a step towards enabling all Canadians to make the healthy choice, the easy choice.

Dr. Laurent MarcouxCMA President

