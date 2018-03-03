medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

CEO of America Matters Provides Testimony at Maine Hearing on Proposed Female Genital Mutilation Bills

Saturday, March 3, 2018 Genetics & Stem Cells News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

AUGUSTA, Maine, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Lt. Col. (Ret.) Samantha Nerove,

CEO of America Matters and head of the #StopFGM Coalition, spoke at a public hearing at Maine's State House on Monday. The hearing provided a chance for the public to listen and
speak about two proposed bills outlawing female genital mutilation (FGM)—LD 1819 and LD 1822 sponsored by representatives Heather Sirocki and Barbara Cardone, respectively.

Ms. Nerove spoke specifically of the life-long trauma survivors face, the necessity to hold all participants of the practice accountable, and that the response to FGM needs to be in the best interest of little girls and survivors. "Laws don't stop all crime from occurring, but without a law, you have no ability to stop an action. The response to FGM needs to be absolute. Absolute meaning in the absolute best interest of the girls," says Nerove.

Numerous other citizens, including doctors, nurses, survivors, activists, and District Attorney Maeghan Maloney, also provided testimonies during the four-hour hearing. Following her testimony, Rep. Sirocki was asked about the differences between male circumcision and FGM, and why FGM needs to be outlawed and male circumcision is permissible—a common question that arises in discussions about FGM. Recently, #StopFGM coalition members and Muslim physicians, Drs. Jasser, Khan, and Mahboob, offered expert analyses of how FGM is vastly different from male circumcision based on the severe physical and emotional trauma it inflicts.

America Matters and the #StopFGM Coalition fully support states and lawmakers who are actively working to protect the estimated 513,000 at-risk girls in the United States through proposed anti-FGM legislation. 24 states do not have specific FGM laws. Individuals can take action by contacting representatives in their states and signing the #StopFGM petition to tell policy makers to enact laws now.

Samantha Nerove is Founder/CEO of America Matters, a 501(c)(3) foundation that focuses on issues people care about not party or politics. She's a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, paratrooper, and combat veteran.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceo-of-america-matters-provides-testimony-at-maine-hearing-on-proposed-female-genital-mutilation-bills-300607569.html

SOURCE America Matters



You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.