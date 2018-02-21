medindia
CBx Sciences Botanical Vapes Now Available in Colorado

Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Pairing Unique Botanical Infusions with Full Spectrum Cannabis Extracts Including CBN, CBD and THC

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBx Sciences today announced the availability of its Amplify and Meditate Vapes

in Colorado. Initially launching with two formulations, the vapes feature thoughtfully selected botanical infusions such as ginseng and passionflower, combined with a wide variety of cannabinoids extracted with Evolab's award-winning CO2 technology.

"While there are plenty of vape pens competing to achieve the highest THC potency, it's critical to recognize that other cannabinoids and a full spectrum of terpenes are essential to activating the various receptors that comprise the Endocannabinoid System," said Nicole Smith, CEO, CBx Sciences. "Our new vapes utilize Evolab's advanced extraction technology so that we can include the greatest variety of cannabinoids and cannabis terpenes, then we infuse other proven plant ingredients to maximize effect and flavor."

From Green Tea extract for energy to Passion Flower for meditation and release, each formula is designed to augment and amplify the effects of full spectrum cannabis extracts, elevating the experience and benefits. Like all Evolab and CBx products, the new Vapes use a proprietary 'Cannabis Derived Cutting Agent' and never contain residual solvents or any other chemical additives.

  • Amplify combines the energizing effects of Green Tea with the zing of Ginseng. A sweet, uplifting flavor comes from precisely blended sativa terpenes while a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC stimulates, invigorates and excites.
  • Meditate marries equal parts CBN, THC and CBD with Passion Flower, Thyme and Sage for an earthy, woody flavor. The blend creates a deeply relaxing effect; ideal for unwinding at the end of a long day.

CBx Sciences products are available in dispensaries across Colorado. To find the location nearest you, visit our Store Locator. Stay tuned for additional CBx Sciences products and news in the coming months.

About CBx Sciences:

CBx Sciences is an international botanical technology company. Founded by a team of seasoned experts, the company is dedicated to advancing the global cannabis industry by creating effective products, formulations and technology platforms that support and replenish the Endocannabinoid System. CBx Sciences holds distribution, licensing and intellectual property agreements with a number of leading cannabis and healthcare brands including Evolab. Learn more at CBxSciences.com

Supporting Resources:

