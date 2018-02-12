CBD and Legal Cannabis Market on the Rise

NEW YORK, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A recent report by Arcview

Market Research indicates that consumer spending on legal cannabis in North America is outpacing previous estimates. The report projects that retail cannabis sales will grow 33% from 2016, to about $10 billion this year. The data published projects thatby 2021 the legal cannabis market will reach a value of $24.5 billion and at a 28% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). A Major segment of the legal cannabis industry is the hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) market. According to a report by Forbes, Brightfield Group estimates that CBD sales have already hit $170 million in 2016 and at a 55% compound annual growth rate over the next five years the market will cross the billion-dollar mark. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), Isodiol International Inc. (OTC: ISOLF), PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC: POTN), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CVSI), Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTC: FRLF)

In a report by Forbes, Director of Research at Brightfield Group, Bethany Gomez, explained, "One of the most surprising things we found during this research was how many companies are currently operating in the space, and how few of them are generating significant revenue. Essentially everyone is trying to do hemp, but only a handful is doing it well. It's seen as easy because it can be sold online but, with restrictions on traditional marketing, it is very difficult to connect with your core consumer and even communicate why they need your product"

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) last week announced breaking news, "Its wholly-owned foreign enterprise CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd. ('CBD Biotech') will launch 4 new hemp infused skin care products and a cutting-edge magnetic mask for the China Market in February 2018. The products have been approved for sale in China by the China Food and Drug Administration ('CFDA'). In November 2017, CBD Biotech launched its successful CBD Magic Hemp Series, an affordable hemp-infused skincare line which gained huge recognition thanks to the online beauty influencer, The Godfather of Beauty.

CBD Biotech follows this successful product introduction with the launch of the new 'Live Oxygen' series, a luxury skincare line that uses nanotechnology to penetrate the skin more effectively and is designed to maximize anti-aging effects and to restore the skin's youthful glow. These products are designed to be safe for all skin types. The line includes:

- The CBD Bio Tech Live Oxygen Cleanser, a gentle daily cleanser;

- The CBD Bio Tech Live Oxygen Toner that hydrates the skin and balances oil, while minimizing pores;

- The CBD Bio Tech Live Oxygen Facial Lotion, a light daily moisturizer; and

- The CBD Bio Tech Live Oxygen Cream that provides a protective layer over the skin

In addition to the luxury Live Oxygen Series, CBD Biotech is launching the CBD Biotech Magnetic Mask, a leading-edge mask that utilizes magnet technology to create a low-grade electromagnetic current, which may help to rejuvenate when combined with its own blend of soothing, hydrating anti-inflammatory ingredients."

Summer Yun, CEO of CBD Biotechnology Co., Ltd., comments, "The growing Chinese middle-class has shown a desire for luxury skincare products. CBD Biotech is meeting market demands by offering cutting-edge products that use the latest skincare technologies and include our exclusive hemp infused formulas."

"CBD Biotech is establishing itself as a leader in the new hemp-infused skincare market in China and intends to grow its market share in the industry by continuing to expand its product lines, developing new, innovative products for target markets, and growing its online following through well-known, Chinese beauty influencers," he added.

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCQB: ISOLF) is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products. On January 12, 2018, the company announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of the CBD assets of Green Island Naturals. Green Island Naturals is a formulator, marketer and seller of a proprietary line of hemp extract products that are distributed in retail and online channels in Canada. By combining science with a deep understanding of traditional plant based medicines, Green Island Naturals produces innovative products designed to improve and diversify treatment options for the consumers. In 2017 revenues exceed over $2,000,000 and the Company anticipates this to grow exponentially in 2018 with the support of Isodiol's family of brands.

PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils. On January 24, 2018, the company announced that as a result of the rapid growth in sales of its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., it had achieved approximately $14.5 Million in revenues for calendar 2017. Earlier Company projection had been for $8.3 Million, which were exceeded by over 70%, due to rapid month-over-month growth in sales. Richard Goulding, Chief Executive Officer, PotNetwork Holding, Inc. said: "2017 has been a phenomenally successful year for us! Our unprecedented sales growth pays tribute to the hard work of our staff and our resellers, and the exceptional quality of our CBD product line which expanded greatly over 2017,"

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and, a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors. On November 14, 2017, the company announced it has been named on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, an annual ranking of the fastest growing companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors in North America. The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is based on percentage of revenue growth from fiscal year 2013 to 2016, with CV Sciences growing by 403% during this period. CV Sciences' President and CEO, Michael J. Mona, comments, "We are proud to be named among the fastest growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. This prestigious award reflects CV Sciences' market leadership and our dedication to developing products that improve health and patient outcomes. We are honored by this recognition and look forward to the Company's continued growth."

Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF) is a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. On January 9, 2018, the company reported that it has fully acquired 100% of Green Market Europe S.L. (GME), a Spanish producer of hemp products. Green Market Europe S.L. facilities include a 21,000 sq. ft. light deprivation greenhouse, a 43,000 sq. ft. indoor growing research facility, and over 200 acres of outdoor production space. The light deprivation allows the increase of the number of yearly crops from 3 to 4 crops a year, and the 43,000 sq. ft. indoor grow facility is used for genetic research and cultivating additional hemp crops. Green Market Europe S.L. is strategically located in Elche, Alicante, an important Spanish business hub, with great year-round weather conditions for agricultural growing and a long tradition of growing hemp. Freedom Leaf, Inc. is currently collaborating with Spanish scientists isolating other rare cannabinoids.

