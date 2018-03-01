/C O R R E C T I O N -- Curis, Inc./

In the news release, Curis to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on March 8, 2018, issued 01-Mar-2018

Curis to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and

by Curis, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the dial-in numbers in the second paragraph have been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and effective therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2017 financial results on Thursday, March 8, 2018, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company's management will also host a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST.

To access the live conference call, please dial 1-877-870-4263 from the United States or 1-412-317-0790 from other locations, shortly before 8:30 a.m. EST. A corresponding webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1827/24814. The conference call can also be accessed on the Curis website at www.curis.com in the Investors section.

About Curis, Inc. Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and effective drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers, including CUDC-907, which is being investigated in clinical studies in patients with lymphomas and solid tumors. Curis is also engaged in a broad collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule dual antagonists of PD1 and VISTA, including PDL1/VISTA antagonist CA-170, and oral small molecule dual antagonists of PD1 and TIM3, including PDL1/TIM3 antagonist CA-327, as well as to molecules designed to inhibit the IRAK4 kinase, including CA-4948. CA-170 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with lymphoma. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curis-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2017-financial-results-and-hold-conference-call-on-march-8-2018-300606270.html

SOURCE Curis, Inc.