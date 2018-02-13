BrightStar Care of Central St. Louis County's Sandra Cain Nominated for Nurse of the Year

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandra Cain, Director of Nursing at BrightStar Care of Central

"She quickly proved herself to be an exceptionally skilled nurse with contagious compassion and goodwill," said Charlie Scarlett, owner of BrightStar Care of Central St. Louis County, MO. "Her patients love her, and her unassuming, positive, can-do attitude made her a favorite here in the office."

Since becoming Director of Nursing, Cain has distinguished herself by refocusing BrightStar Care of Central St. Louis County's clinical policies, procedures and personnel on quality care and processes. It had been three years since BrightStar Care of Central St. Louis County's last Joint Commission survey, and with personnel and policy changes, it had some catching up to do. It was also facing a state survey as it was pioneering non-Medicare state licensure in Missouri. BrightStar Care of Central St. Louis County had to fully understand and adopt Medicare Conditions of Participation and convince a skeptical Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that it was deserving of licensure.

In addition to managing the clinical side of its private duty business, she also jumped in and rebuilt BrightStar Care of Central St. Louis County's team of qualified RNs and LPNs. "Sandra perseveres. Despite occasional and justifiable frustration at the volume of survey requirements and efforts on top of her regular Director of Nursing responsibilities, she has kept her sense of humor and her focus on quality," noted Scarlett. "Sandra goes about her work with quiet determination. She knows her nursing, and she has learned how the Medicare regulations apply to us. She has earned the loyalty and respect of her team."

Furthermore, Cain has significantly improved clinical quality processes at BrightStar Care of Central St. Louis County. She has led the clinical charge to make it the first state-licensed, non-Medicare home care agency in Missouri history.

"We are delighted to have Sandra on our team, and we are grateful for her leadership, knowledge, skill and warm cheer," concluded Scarlett. "She is definitely our Nurse of the Year, and we believe that her challenges were of a sufficient caliber to earn her BrightStar's Nurse of the Year."

